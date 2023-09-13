Ilya Freymanov confident he will defeat former champion Thanh Le: “I believe in my victory”

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight mixed martial arts contender Ilya Freymanov of Russia is getting ready for, what is without a doubt, the biggest fight of his professional career thus far.

The 27-year-old rising star is set to face former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked contender Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th. More importantly, it is for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title, created in reigning king Tang Kai’s absence.

Tang is currently rehabbing a knee injury and will be out for the time being.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Freymanov kept it simple and said he will no doubt win this fight.

The 27-year-old Russian stalwart said:

“I believe in my victory and that I am better as an MMA fighter. We're strong strikers.”

Both strong strikers is a massive understatement. Freymanov has 9 knockouts to his name out of 12 wins, with the most prolific being a first-round annihilation of former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen in his promotional debut back in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Le is also a proven finisher, with 12 out of 13 wins coming by way of knockout. His only loss in ONE Championship was against the reigning champion Tang Kai in August of last year.

Needless to say, expect the Freymanov vs. Le showdown to be an absolute barnburner of a fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.