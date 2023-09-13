“I cherish every win” – Ilya Freymanov says beating Thanh Le will be the most ‘significant’ victory of his career

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Ilya Freymanov sees a victory over former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le next month as the most significant in his career to date.

The 27-year-old Kuznya Fight Club standout battles veteran Thanh Le at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on Oct. 6 in Bangkok for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title.

While he considers every victory special, Ilya Freymanov sees his next fight as weighty.

He said to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Each new fight is always very important to me. This win could definitely become one of the most significant ones. But I cherish every win that led up to this fight for the ONE Interim [Featherweight MMA World] Title.”

Ilya Freymanov has won his first two fights since making his ONE debut last year.

He defeated former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen last September by technical knockout (strikes) in the first round then fashioned another stoppage win in the opening round over Mongolian heavy-hitter Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by submission (rear-naked choke) back in June.

Both wins earned Freymanov $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Siyodtong.

Thanh Le, for his part, is out to return to the top of the division after being dethroned by Tang Kai of China in August 2022. He hopes a victory in his next fight will pull him closer to his goal.

ONE is holding an interim world title fight in the featherweight MMA division as Tang Kai is unable to compete because of ongoing injury issues.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.