“I am the better man” – Ilya Freymanov wants to collect another bonus in interim title tilt with Thanh Le

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Ilya Freymanov is looking to produce another impressive showing in his next fight and if possible win a performance bonus once again.

The 27-year-old Kuznya Fight Club affiliate returns to action on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ilya Freymanov will be taking on American-Vietnamese Thanh Le for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title. It will serve as the co-headlining fight for the event which is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the interim championship fight, the Krasnodar native has made his intentions known, that is to finish his opponent and earn a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I believe I am the better man. I will be looking to knock out my opponent like I always do and to earn a bonus.”

Ilya Freymanov earned hefty performance bonuses in each of his first two fights in ONE Championship.

The first was over former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen in his promotional debut in September last year, where he won by technical knockout (strikes) in the opening round.

Then last June, he returned with another devastating performance, forcing into first-round submission (rear-naked choke) hard-hitting Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

It is the same result he wants to have in his next fight while also claiming a ONE world title in the process.

Looking to stop his charge is former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le, who is out to return to the top of the division after being dethroned by Tang Kai of China in August 2022.

ONE is holding an interim world title fight in the featherweight MMA division as Tang Kai is unable to compete because of ongoing injury issues.