Ilya Freymanov says ‘cardio and timing’ biggest against Thanh Le: “We both know how to throw fast punches”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Ilya Freymanov knows that he is stepping into the biggest fight of his career to date.

The Russian contender has proven that he has the ability to capitalize on an opportunity when it is put in front of him. That, in turn, has led to his rapid rise in the promotion.

Stepping inside the circle for his debut at ONE on Prime Video 2, the prospect made an instant impact at the top of the featherweight division by stopping the former world champion Martin Nguyen in the opening round.

With a second consecutive first-round finish over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg last time out at ONE Fight Night 11, he once again put himself in a great position to make the most of the opportunity that landed at his table.

After originally being scheduled to defend his title, ONE featherweight champion Tang Kai is now not ready to compete due to injuries. That's opened up a shot for two contenders to fight for the interim title.

On October 6 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Ilya Freymanov will look to continue his destructive streak when he faces former champ Thanh Le for the interim belt.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Russian contender said what he believes the key in this matchup will be with both men being ruthless strikers on the feet:

"I think the key factor in this fight will be cardio and timing, as we both know how to throw fast punches. We’ll see everything in the ring.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.