Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov for ONE interim featherweight MMA world title added to ONE Fight Night 15

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video just added a stellar featherweight mixed martial arts showdown to its already stacked card.

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and current No.1-ranked contender Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States is set to do battle with No.3-ranked Ilya Freymanov of Russia in what is expected to be an absolute barnburner.

The two will compete for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title with reigning divisional king Tang Kai unable to compete due to ongoing injuries, as per the ONE Championship website.

The promotion announced the showdown today.

Le surrendered the ONE Championship gold to Tang in a five-round banger in August of 2022, and their highly anticipated rematch was booked earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 12. However, Tang suffered a knee injury, derailing the contest. Now, Le will get the opportunity to win an interim belt in the Chinese superstar’s stead.

The Louisiana native has been absolutely on fire since joining ONE Championship in March of 2019, going unbeaten in his first five fights for the promotion. In October 2020, he took on Vietnamese-Australian veteran Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen, winning via third-round knockout to capture ONE gold.

Meanwhile, Freymanov has emerged as one of the fastest-rising stars in ONE Championship.

The Russian stalwart joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in October of 2022, beating former champ Martin Nguyen, and most recently submitting dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg last June.

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.