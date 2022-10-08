"I knew it was over for him” - Ilya Freymanov talks moment he knew he was going to win"

No.3-ranked featherweight contender Ilya Freymanov revealed the moment he learned it was game-over for Martin Nguyen.

Freymanov made his ONE Championship debut, never doubting what he said he would do. In front of millions of North American fans, the Russian newcomer battered former two-sport world champion, Martin Nguyen, with hefty knees and punches before forcing a tap out in the first round.

Speaking to ONE Championship about his victorious debut, which took place in Singapore, the 26-year-old featherweight revealed the moment he hurt Nguyen and knew that the fight was his:

“In general, as soon as Martin was within my striking range and then missed the first couple of strong low kicks, I knew it was over for him. His tactics and distance were not good for him, and I did not give him time to change his game plan.”

During the fight, Nguyen had a tendency to lean down and throw punches as he desperately tried to find his range. ONE host and commentator Mitch Chilson also observed the Vietnamese-Australian fighter dangerously putting himself within Freymanov’s reach.

The difference maker in Freymanov’s game-plan were his jabs and hefty leg kicks, which he set up masterfully. The technique often frustrated Nguyen into pushing forward, leaving him exposed to Freymanov’s knees. Eventually one of those knees lands and folds Nguyen towards the Russian’s left hook.

Watch the full replay below:

After prime debut win, Ilya Freymanov motivated to win more bonuses in future matches

For his stunning TKO debut, Ilya Freymanov was awarded a hefty $50,000 USD bonus from none other than ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The Kuznya Fight Club representative was over the moon when he accepted the reward with Mitch Chilson in the center of the ring.

He expressed his gratitude to the organization and the crowd who remained on their feet after his spectacular finish. Freymanov talked into the mic and said:

‘Thank you for the bonus. It gives me strength and motivation to give entertaining performances. Who knows, you might see me in one of the main fights of the night.”

In defeating Nguyen, the Russian now sits at the No.3 spot in the stacked featherweight division. As planned, Ilya Freymanov is on track to achieving his ultimate goal, but until that moment comes, he will make the most of his $50,000 prize.

Poll : 0 votes