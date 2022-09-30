“She's got the heart of a champion” - Martin Nguyen hails Angela Lee’s resilience

Martin Nguyen knows a thing or two about becoming a two-division world champion. ‘The Situ-Asian’ carries the distinction of being the first fighter in ONE Championship history to accomplish the task. In less than 24 hours, Angela Lee will be faced with that same opportunity in the ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner.

The atomweight world champion will return to the circle for the second time this year against cross-divisional rival and strawweight titleholder Xiong Jing Nan.

When the two clash in U.S. primetime, it will be with Xiong’s world title hanging in the balance, giving Angela Lee a chance to make history by adding another world title to her collection.

Martin Nguyen spoke to ONE Championship about the main event trilogy bout. When asked about Angela Lee’s resilience, ‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“She's got the heart of a champion. Anyone that has that champ-champ status know that like, man. If you want to get out, you have to take this out completely, regardless of being hurt, and it's up to us obviously to recover as best as possible before moving on. She's done very, very well especially against killers like Stamp and she obviously utilized her wrestling, which is on another level as well. The Lee family is doing great things.”

Martin Nguyen ready to take his fight with Ilya Freymanov wherever it needs to go

Former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen returns to the circle as part of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 2 lineup. The No.3-ranked featherweight contender will welcome ONE Championship debutant Ilya Freymanov to the global stage. Freymanov is a Russian knockout artist who specializes in kickboxing but is more than proficient on the ground.

Discussing the bout with ONE, Martin Nguyen believes that he will be prepared to take the fight wherever it needs to go. Whether they stand and bang, or take it to the ground, ‘The Situ-Asian’ is ready to rise to the occasion:

“Styles make fights, so we’ll see what happens. I’m going to come in there – I might bang, I might come in there with my wrestling. I don’t know.”

While Nguyen is traditionally a striker, the Vietnamese-Australian may look to test out his newly received BJJ brown belt.

“I recently got my BJJ brown belt, so if it hits the ground, I’m not sure if he wants to be with me on the floor. I’ll make him look like a fish out of water. That’s for sure.”

