3 reasons to watch ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III

The hype has been building for ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee and it’s now up to the fighters to deliver on that promise. If things go through according to plan, then ONE Championship’s second Amazon Prime Video card is more than capable of stamping another indelible mark in martial arts history.

ONE on Prime Video 2 will have an astounding three world title fights on September 30, US primetime, with the main event either capping a rivalry or maybe even adding another chapter to the storied feud.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world title will be defended for the second time while the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title will be awarded on the same night.

With so much gold on the line, expect prestige to be at the absolute highest level at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

That said, here are three reasons why ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III is must-watch TV.

#3. Superbon Singha Mawynn defends his belt against Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn already had his career-defining moment, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopping any time soon.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, who famously knocked out the icon Giorgio Petrosyan to win the belt, will defend the gold against no.5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan this Friday at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The match will be the second time that Superbon will put his world title on the line following his methodical beatdown of old foe Marat Grigorian at ONE X this past March.

Standing on Superbon’s path to further glory is the ever-dangerous Ozcan. The Turkish-Dutch fighter is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Germany’s Enriko Kehl.

This is the closest Ozcan has been to the world title and this is an opportunity he won’t be passing up. It’s safe to say that a win over Superbon would be Ozcan’s own career-defining moment.

#2. Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa battle it out for submission grappling glory

Submission grappling has always been a niche sport confined to its tightly-woven community, but ONE Championship’s push for Brazilian jiu-jitsu suddenly thrust the sport into the global sporting audience.

ONE Championship gradually exposed the sport to the mainstream and has now reached its first peak with the introduction of the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Old foes Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa will have the opportunity to become the face of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the mainstream sporting landscape and will do so in the culmination of their rivalry.

Musumeci and Sousa twice fought head-to-head at a 1-1 stalemate. ‘Clandestino’ was the first to take a victory when he took a decision win at the 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship in March of that year.

Just a month later and it was ‘Darth Rigatoni’ who got his arm raised when he took a points win over Sousa at the 2017 Abu Dhabi World Pro.

Their trilogy will be a treat for submission grappling fans, and ONE on Prime Video 2 is already primed to deliver on its promise.

#1. Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee reignite their rivalry at ONE on Prime Video 2

The rivalry between ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is on such a massive scale that it transcends two weight divisions. It will have it's third installment at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Xiong and Lee have never been usurped from their thrones and it can be argued that the most difficult world title defense they had in their careers was against each other.

Delve into their rivalry below:

Their feud began in March 2019 when Lee challenged Xiong for the women’s strawweight belt at ONE: A New Era. That failed world title challenge marked Lee’s first loss in her career and it took her seven months to even things out with ‘The Panda’.

ONE: Century Part I was the highly anticipated rematch between the two and it was Xiong’s turn to change a weight class and challenge ‘Unstoppable’ for the atomweight crown.

Away from her natural weight class, Xiong was ultimately subdued and Lee put the series at a 1-1 tie.

Almost three years later and the pair will have their grudge match and it’d be Xiong’s turn once more to defend her crown.

While trilogies often end a rivalry, this third match between the two best female fighters in ONE Championship history might just be another page in their storied history.

