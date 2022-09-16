“Tap or nap” - Angela Lee has a fiery message for Xiong Jing Nan ahead of their ONE on Prime Video 2 clash

The bad blood between ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nang has reached a boiling point ahead of their highly-anticipated grudge match.

The two queens of their respective divisions, who split their first two encounters inside the circle, will look to close the chapter of their bitter rivalry on a winning note. They will headline ONE on Prime 2 on September 30, live on US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With two weeks left before their paths cross again, the pair of heated rivals exchanged spicy barbs on social media. Angela Lee played the role of the instigator after posting a throwback photo of her submitting the Chinese MMA star. The post was accompanied by a cheeky caption, which irked ‘The Panda’.

‘Unstoppable’ wrote:

“TAP OR NAP 😴 I can't wait to see what you choose this time... #ANDNEW #ONEonPrimeVideo2”

Lee, of course, avenged the first MMA loss of her career at the hands of Xiong in their rematch at ONE: Century Part 1 back in 2019.

Following an epic back and forth in the first four rounds, the Singaporean-American superstar asserted her dominance in the closing minutes of the fight and took Xiong’s back. Lee flattened her out with some punishing ground and pound before locking in a fight-ending rear naked choke.

This left ‘The Panda’, who was on the brink of losing consciousness, with no choice but to tap. That win was poetic for Lee, as she defended her world title and handed Xiong her first and only loss in ONE Championship.

Xiong Jing Nan fires back at Angela Lee

Xiong Jing Nan is not the type to turn the other cheek and quickly responded to Angela Lee’s stern warning. The first-ever Chinese world champion in MMA history posted an old interview of Lee, where she claimed to be unimpressed by Xiong’s performances in her last three world title defenses.

‘The Panda’ has fought thrice since her rematch with the United MMA and Evolve MMA star, recording unanimous decision victories over Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura. While Xiong got her hand raised in all those bouts, Lee accused the women’s strawweight queen of simply going through the motions and just fighting not to lose. Xiong, though, offered a fiery clap back:

“We'll see if you are impressed when I finish you again👊#ONEonPrimeVideo2”

As expected, when Lee questioned her killer instinct, Xiong didn’t take it kindly. After all, she did finish the 26-year-old Hawaii native in their first encounter at ONE: A New Era. Lee, who looked invincible before that fight, ran into a brick wall when Xiong brutalized her with ferocious kicks and punches to the body for the convincing TKO win.

Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee have undoubtedly developed a mutual respect for one another. However, it’s clear that both are ready to assert their superiority and get this rivalry over with.

