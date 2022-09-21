“I’d like to get the knockout” - Xiong Jing Nan aiming for a finish at ONE on Prime Video 2

Xiong Jing Nan is determined to introduce herself in a big way to the US audience.

‘The Panda’ is set to take on atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2 on US primetime on September 30. Their match for Xiong’s ONE women’s strawweight world title will be held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Despite winning her last match - her third straight - against Japanese star Ayaka Miura earlier this year, Xiong’s performance was met with a bit of criticism, saying she looked to have lacked a “killer instinct” she once had.

She intends to rectify that notion in her next outing. Speaking to ONE Championship, she revealed that she’s looking for a spectacular end to her trilogy with Angela Lee.

“Of course, I’d like to get the knockout and I want to give a KO in a beautiful way. But you have to know that no one can predict the outcome in the Circle.”

If the first two bouts between the most dominant female world champions in ONE Championship are of any indication of what to expect in their third bout, “unpredictable” is a perfect word to describe it. While both fights ended in a finish, they came in the final rounds of each bout.

In their first match for the strawweight strap, Xiong Jing Nan hit a body shot that crumbled Lee, which ultimately led to the TKO finish. When they met for the atomweight gold, Lee locked in a neck crank from a rear-naked choke position that went deep, forcing Xiong to tap with just 12 seconds remaining in their match.

Xiong Jing Nan not taking kindly to Angela Lee’s criticism

While Xiong Jing Nan was receptive to criticism she received after her match this past January, she was not taking any of it from Angela Lee.

In an Instagram post, Xiong posted a clip from an interview with Lee, where the ONE atomweight world champion said that she thinks ‘The Panda’ has been “playing not to lose” instead of “playing to get the win.” In the caption, the 34-year-old had a fiery comeback, saying:

“We'll see if you are impressed when I finish you again👊#ONEonPrimeVideo2”

If it is true that Xiong Jing Nan has lost her killer instinct, then there’s no better way to light her fire again than to hear her rival question it. Look for her to throw everything at Angela Lee when they meet at ONE on Prime Video 2.

