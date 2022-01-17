Xiong Jing Nan responds to Chatri Sityodtong's criticism of her recent fights

Despite successfully defending her title at ONE: Heavy Hitters, Xiong Jing Nan has been criticized by Chatri Sityodtong for losing her killer instinct inside the Circle.

XJN has been known as a knockout artist throughout her career. However, since losing to Angela Lee back in October 2019, 'The Panda' has defended her title three times, all via unanimous decisions.

At ONE: Heavy Hitters, Chatri Sityodtong did not see the Xiong Jing Nan that he knows exists and desires to see. He expects better finishes from the inaugural strawweight champion.

"I need a knockout artist with huge gameness, you know, a real killer instinct and her last two performances hasn’t been the same Jing Nan. It’s been very flat, very cautious and safe, which is not her nature as a person, as an athlete and it’s very surprising."

Those words have reached XJN and she understands where Chatri Sityodtong is coming from. Moving forward, her promise to the ONE Championship CEO is to finish her bouts as soon as she can.

During a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Jing Nan said:

“I promise that I will satisfy Chatri in my next fight. I promise I will get his huge approval. But I totally understand why Chatri said that, why he’s a little bit upset about my performance tonight. I promise you guys I’ve still got my knockout power, so just look forward to my next event."

WATCH: Xiong Jing Nan's full interview with the South China Morning Post

Chatri Sityodtong confirms he's signing new female strawweights

Xiong Jing Nan has been the dominant force in the ONE Championship strawweight division. She's successfully swept the competition now that she's beaten Ayaka Miura.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How would the ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion fare amongst the super-stacked atomweight division?! How would the ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion fare amongst the super-stacked atomweight division?! 😳 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/HO8iTVhgze

With no fighters left to challenge, XJN may have to move up in weight, try out kickboxing or even fight Angela Lee in a trilogy bout.

However, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees 'The Panda' staying at strawweight. He confirmed that the organization has signed new fighters for the division.

"I think people want to see the trilogy fight between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela. I will say we have signed a bunch of world-class strawweights, it’s a real contender type of material... We signed and announced several incredible female athletes in the straightweight division. She has cleaned out the current strawweights but there is a whole army of new world-class strawweights that will be a handful for Jing Nan."

Also Read Article Continues below

With those comments in mind, fans will certainly be looking forward to Xiong Jing Nan's next opponent being revealed.

Edited by Harvey Leonard