Thanh Le on unfinished business with Tang Kai: “I just want a definitive answer on that”

Since losing his prized ONE Championship gold to reigning featherweight MMA king Tang Kai last August, former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States has had nothing on his mind but to get that win back from the Chinese superstar.

Le has been hard at work, improving his overall skill set and plugging the holes in his game for his eventual rematch with Tang, which he believes is coming very soon.

Speaking on an appearance on the FightWave podcast on YouTube, Le talked about having unfinished business with Tang.

The Vietnamese-American said:

“I think there are a few points that are important. Obviously, I wanted to get that rematch [with Tang Kai] going. You know, I dropped a fight that I didn’t quite feel we were finished [with]. You know what I mean? That was my first decision ever. Amateur, pro, win, loss -- it was a weird feeling. And it felt like we weren’t done. So yeah, I still gotta get that one back. We still gotta get back in there and finish it. Whether it’s one way or the other -- I lose, he loses. I just want a definitive answer on that. So that’s the reason why I would have wanted to face Tang Kai as soon as possible.”

See the full interview below:

Before Le can secure the Tang rematch, however, he is faced with a very important task at hand.

Le, the No.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender, is set to face No.3-ranked Ilya Freymanov of Russia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

