Ilya Freymanov fully fixated on victory against Thanh Le: “Everything else will come along with it”

Russian mauler and current third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov is oozing with confidence heading into the biggest fight of his young professional career.

Freymanov is set to face former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and no.1-ranked contender Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States for the ONE interim featherweight MMA gold. The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on October 6th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Freymanov says he relishes the opportunity to face such a big name in Thanh Le, and believes a victory over the former featherweight king will open up more doors for him in his career.

Freymanov said:

“Everything else will come along with it because I love it, and everything else will be around, like new opportunities or financial gains that many pursue and things like that. For me, it’s more important to keep winning, and this win is more important to me than the pay or anything else. Just because I love it.”

“You know, this is why I came here in the first place, to compete in ONE Championship often, to fight more often.”

Freymanov joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in October of 2022. The 27-year-old Kuznya Fight Club product sent shockwaves in the division when he absolutely starched former two-division ONE world champion Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen in one round in his promotional debut.

The Russian stalwart returned to action last June against dangerous striker Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, and won via first-round submission to prove his versatility.

Against Thanh Le, Freymanov faces a bonafide knockout artist, with 13 finishes out of 13 total career victories. Needless to say, it’s going to be an absolute barnburner.

The fight will be for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

