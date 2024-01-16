“I take nothing for granted” - Mikey Musumeci shares what keeps him motivated in times when he’s not at his best

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has started to create motivational content for his fans through social media, especially on his Instagram account, where he has over 565K followers.

Musumeci recently posted a short video talking about how he rewires his mindset whenever he feels like he lacks the drive to train and keep going.

The BJJ superstar known as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“What keeps you going when you feel dead? Today, I trained super hard, my arms and legs are exhausted. What keeps me going is how grateful I am I have arms and legs. How grateful I am I can train. I take nothing for granted.”

This strong message from the 27-year-old American is something that he lives by because it helped him overcome his mental health struggles, sweep his six fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization, and become the undisputed king of the 135-pound submission grappling division.

The Evolve MMA representative’s latest victory came at the expense of former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki after submitting him via a modified ‘Aoki lock’ during their openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023.

Mikey Musumeci calls out streamer and social media personality Sneako for negative remarks about him and BJJ

Mikey Musumeci has figured in a social media back-and-forth with streamer Sneako for his bad comment about him. During a stream, Sneako reacted to Musumeci’s victory against Aoki and said that ‘jiu-jitsu are for autistic people.’ On top of this, he said that the multiple-time BJJ world champion ‘looks like Mark Zuckerberg’ and ‘he shouldn’t be winning.’

This made Musumeci furious, and he called him a typical bully. He also challenged Sneako in an MMA match to settle their differences; unfortunately, the controversial personality has ducked the challenge.