“The eyes chico, they never lie” - Fans tear Sneako to shreds for ducking Mikey Musumeci’s clapback

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has published a response to streamer and social media personality Sneako as he declined his offer to fight him in an MMA bout.

In a recent video he posted on his Instagram account, Musumeci blasts the controversial streamer for rejecting him and reiterates why he is a perfect example of a typical bully. The 27-year-old American also encouraged kids to learn martial arts to defend themselves from such bullies.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said in the video:

“All right so obviously, Sneako doesn’t want to fight me, adding in all these stupid stipulations he will know will never happen. Typical bully. They talk and they talk beyond the safety of their screen or even in the bathroom recklessly and they never face consequences. There’s so many people out there like him. My goal here was to stand up to a bully. Kids, get yourself into Muay Thai or Jiu-Jitsu so you could learn self-defense in order to deal with idiots like Sneako.”

This latest retort from the Evolve MMA representative had the backing of fans, as Instagram users @joaochen__, @the_mayor_610, @nathanmendelsohnbjj, @midasmma, and @nathanr1ley ripped Sneako with their comments:

“He chickened away lmao, wouldn't stand 10s in the cage w ya”

“The eyes chico, they never lie.”

“Typical bully! All bark and no bite!!”

“I don’t know what a sneako is but judging by his fans in the comments seems like a bunch of 16 year old edge lords”

“The fact he could fold all of us💀”

Sneako started beef with Mikey Musumeci by making fun of Jiu-Jitsu and saying that it is “for autistic people”

In one of his recent streams, Sneako reacted to Mikey Musumeci’s win over Shinya Aoki in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, where the former submitted the latter to get the victory. The streamer said that “Jiu-Jitsu is for autistic people” and made fun of Musumeci by stating that “he looks like Mark Zuckerberg” and “that he shouldn’t be winning.”

This made the ONE flyweight submission grappling king furious that he challenged him in an MMA fight to make him eat his own words. However, Sneako has since ducked the challenge match.