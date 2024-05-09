"Make him the FF car"— Fans make bizarre predictions as John Malkovich joins the cast of Fantastic Four

After adding a series of great A-listers, Fantastic Four has legendary John Malkovich joining the cast in a yet undisclosed role, as per a May 9 report from Deadline.

Fantastic Four has a release date of July 25, 2025. This will be the second reboot of the popular franchise, with the first reboot failing miserably in 2015. Moreover, this time, the four heroes will be a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Marvel fans from around the world are putting forth their thoughts about what John Malkovich should portray in Fantastic Four, and some of the results have been truly astonishing.

Among the various predictions that poured in, some more serious than the rest, X user @SpacemanSR wanted the legendary actor to play the Fantastic Four car. They wrote:

"Make him the FF car"

Fans continued to predict different characters that Malkovich could play, including the R2D2-esque robot H.E.R.B.I.E. and Susan Storm's father. Users commented:

"Maybe he could be Herbie? Outside that I have no clue."- A user joked about Malkovich's casting.

"He looks just like Sue Storm good for him"- One user added.

"I hope John Malkovich plays a Russian."- A fan joked.

"He's playing himself."- Another user said.

Some other suggestions seemed more sincere, with many fans predicting that Malkovich could voice Galactus, one of the most anticipated villains in the MCU. But MCU might only want to bring an actor to play Galactus if they are in for the long haul.

Other users wrote:

"I think he’s gonna be voicing Galactus"- A user commented a little more seriously.

"I know I know.... He's the VILLAIN *laughs eerily*"- A fan noted implicating Malkovich's stature.

Anyhow, there is no way to know for sure unless Marvel reveals what role John Malkovich will take up in the vast MCU.

John Malkovich joins an already star-studded cast for Fantastic Four

A still of John Malkovich (Image via Getty)

With the brilliant cast and concept that Fantastic Four has already showcased, it is clear that John Malkovich will be joining many of the other critically and commercially acclaimed actors in Hollywood on this project.

Malkovich was last seen in a television role in Apple TV+’s drama series The New Look, where he worked alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, and Maisie Williams.

The film, meanwhile, has already cast the main four superheroes, which include Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/ the Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/ the Thing).

WandaVision director Matt Shakman will be leading the project, which has brought a lot of optimism to Marvel fans. Shakman delivered a rare hit in the post-Avengers: Endgame era, and that means there will be high expectations from the upcoming project as well. Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, have all worked on the script, alongside Peter Cameron, who was also a part of WandaVision's team.

More details about the upcoming Fantastic Four as well as John Malkovich's role in the same will be out soon. Till then, fans can keep guessing!

