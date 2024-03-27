Marvel Studios to drop ‘The Kang Dynasty’ from Avengers 5 title: Everything we know so far 

As the Jonathan Majors situation continues to get complicated, Marvel Studios is encountering more of a struggle with Avengers 5. The film that was originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, seems to be having a bit of a creative shift at Marvel Studios as the company decides what to do with the big bad that they have spent the last few phases setting up.

Avengers 5 will reportedly not be carrying the "The Kang Dynasty" section of the title anymore as the studio is pivoting from the character. What the new title will be remains to be seen as the film was a culmination of everything that came before it and was going to lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, but Marvel Studios has surely been facing a lot of trouble with this project.

Why is Avengers 5 dropping "The Kang Dynasty" from its title?

Expand Tweet

While Kang actor Jonathan Majors' conviction hasn't explicitly been stated as a reason behind this move, Marvel Studios was already reportedly pivoting from the supervillain as the last film that featured him, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, failed at the box office.

Following the film's failure, Marvel Studios had to come up with a new plan, but after Majors's arrest, the studio decided to rewrite the films featuring Kang or heavily alter his role in future movies. However, an official word from Marvel Studios is yet to be put out.

Why was Jonathan Majors fired?

In 2023, following the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, Jonathan Majors was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend. Majors was then set to go on trial and was found guilty of the assault, and following this, reports emerged that Marvel Studios had fired him.

Majors was also dropped by his agency following the assault, and so far there has been radio silence regarding his involvement in future projects.

Who will take over the role of Kang?

Expand Tweet

Currently, there is no actor slated to appear as Kang the Conqueror in future Marvel Studios films or even Avengers 5. While names like Colman Domingo, John David Washington, and more have been passed around by leakers, the role of Kang is officially empty as of now.

What is known about Avengers 5?

Expand Tweet

When Avengers 5 was still being referred to as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Marvel Studios had hired Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness to pen the film. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings writer Destin Daniel Cretton was hired to direct the film too.

But in the last year, both the writer and director have reportedly left the film, with Cretton still being involved with the Shang-Chi sequel and the Wonder Man series. As of the current moment, there is no information available on Avengers 5 and what the movie will shape up to be.

However, Daniel Richtman recently reported that Marvel Studios still wants Kang to be the villain of Avengers 5, but it would be advised to await official confirmation.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Avengers 5 does carry a release date of May 1, 2026 - but it might be subject to change given the uncertainty behind the project.