Fact check: Is Back to the Future 4 starring Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland real? Viral trailer debunked

Rumors have been swirling among Back to the Future fans that a new installment, Back to the Future 4, could be released. Fans got excited when a popular trailer with Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland was released, making some believe the speculation was true.

A trailer released on YouTube by KH Studio on February 7, 2025, shows Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox returning as Doc Brown and Marty McFly. The trailer features a deepfake version of Tom Holland as Marty, making people think he might be the new actor for a possible fourth film.

Is there really going to be a new movie? The simple answer is no. The trailer was made by fans, and there are no official plans for a Back to the Future 4. The director of the franchise, Robert Zemeckis, has made his position clear about making more films in the series.

Back to the Future 4 starring Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland will never happen

Both the creators and the actors strongly believe that a Back to the Future 4 is unlikely to be made. Robert Zemeckis, the director of the original trilogy, has said there won't be a new film.

During an interview on July 16, 2018, with Bad Taste, Zemeckis stated:

"There will never, ever be, in the most absolute way, a Back to the Future 4."

The fan-made trailer: What’s in the YouTube video?

The popular trailer that started all the rumors was made by KH Studio and has been viewed millions of times. In the video, Tom Holland plays Marty McFly and meets Michael J. Fox, who references the famous line from the cult movie, “Great Scott.”

In the trailer, Downey Jr. appears as Doc Brown, using a deepfake that combines his image with Christopher Lloyd's famous appearance. The video smartly uses old clips from movies like Ready Player One and Spider-Man: Far From Home, putting them together with AI to create a new story.

The trailer shows Marty being asked by Doc Brown to use the DeLorean again for another time-travel adventure. When Holland asks, "Are you ready?" and Fox replies with "Great Scott," it's a reference to the original movies.

The conversation and images are designed to make people believe this might be a real preview for a new Back to the Future movie.

The whole video is a fan-made project, not an actual movie.

What happened in Back to the Future (1985)?

Robert Zemeckis's science fiction masterpiece Back to the Future (1985) combines heart, adventure, and comedy. Using a time-traveling machine made by eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), teenage Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) unintentionally returns to 1955.

Marty disturbs his parents' meeting in the past and puts his own life at risk. He has to correct the chronology by getting his parents to fall in love.

The film was praised for its sharp direction, inventive screenplay, and likable characters. Now considered one of the best science fiction movies ever produced, it won several accolades.

The fact that the movie is still rather popular today is evidence of its ageless appeal, which makes it a cherished work of movie history.

