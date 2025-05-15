7 racing movies and shows to watch before the release of F1

F1: The Movie is set to be released in IMAX on June 27, 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy), the film focuses on the high-stakes and emotional world of racing. The film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 prodigy along with Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, a rookie driver on Hayes' team.

F1: The Movie follows Sonny as he returns to racing three decades after an accident on the track that derailed his career. However, his comeback raises questions as he is under a lot of pressure to pull off a miracle for his struggling Formula 1 team, Apex. Adding to his problems is the team's rookie, Joshua, who is less than thrilled about Hayes' return.

While fans wait for F1: The Movie to release, they can watch the following movies and TV shows, including Ford v Ferrari and Rush, among five others.

Ford v Ferrari, F1: Drive to Survive, and other movies and shows for fans waiting for F1: The Movie

1) Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Damon and Bale in the sports drama (Image via Prime Video)

Ford v Ferrari follows Henry Ford II, Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer, and his impulsive English friend, Ken Miles. Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) hires Shelby (Matt Damon), and Miles (Christian Bale) to build a race car against the Italian racing team, Scuderia Ferrari, after they insult him and his work. Their goal is to defeat Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans Race in France and prove their worth.

With memorable performances from Damon and Bale, along with iconic racing sequences, the movie sets up the vast world of racing. Fans looking forward to F1: The Movie have to check out this sports drama to get a sense of the behind-the-scenes of a high-stakes sport like Formula One.

Ford v Ferrari won the Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Design.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

2) F1: Drive to Survive (2019-Present)

Promotional poster of season 7 (Image via F7)

The sport of racing is a mix of intricate, interwoven human network, with racers managers, team members, and owners working together to reach the finish line. What happens behind the scenes of one of the most adrenaline-filled sports in the world is what this docuseries explores. It looks at the technicalities and emotions that make Formula One so popular.

F1: The Movie is a fictional sports movie, but its premise is set in a realistic and expansive sporting world. So, fans will learn a lot from F1: Drive to Survive, with its seven seasons following different stories from different teams.

Where to watch: The docuseries is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Grand Prix (1966)

The cast of Grand Prix (Image via Prime Video)

Four Formula One drivers and one fictional racing season. A loose cannon of a racer. Director John Frankenheimer weaves these stories in Grand Prix, a sports drama that predominantly follows Pete (James Garner). He is a reckless racer who is fired from his team and joins a Japanese team to prove his worth.

Fans excited for F1: The Movie will enjoy the intricate premise, with the cinematography capturing the high-octane action of a sport like Formula One. It also has real footage of races and cameo appearances from racers, making it a must-watch entertainer.

Where to watch The film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

4) A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020)

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

In the 1950s, Juan Manuel Fangio won five Formula One championships driving for four different carmakers, in an era when protective gear wasn't introduced. The documentary, directed by Francisco Macri, explores the story of a sporting legend through archival footage and interviews.

While fans wait for F1: The Movie, a look back at how the sport has evolved, through the eyes of one of its greatest victors, will be an entertaining watch. Through the footage, viewers can understand the sport's intricacies and what makes someone like the fictional Sonny Hayes stand out.

Where to watch: The documentary is available for streaming on Netflix

5) Rush (2013)

Hemsworth and Brühl in Rush (Image via Prime Video)

A historic Formula One rivalry was born between brash British racer James Hunt and calculative Austrian racer Niki Lauda during the 1976 racing season. What followed were sporting accomplishments that became etched in the minds of every fan worldwide. Chris Hemsworth plays Hunt and Daniel Brühl plays Lauda in this biographical sports drama.

With memorable lead performances captured by slick and exciting cinematography and underscored by Hans Zimmer's evocative soundtrack, fans waiting for F1: The Movie are in for a racing treat with Rush.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Prime Video/Netflix.

6) Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (2023)

A look at Ross Brawn's racing career (Image via JioHotstar)

In 2009, racer Ross Brawn did the impossible when he won one of the most technologically advanced races of his career with an understaffed, undersponsored, and no-name team. This four-part docuseries sees Keanu Reeves interviewing the crew, digging into the drama, the emotions, and the plans that made it all happen.

F1: The Movie is an underdog story, similar to Ross Brawn and his team's. With all the odds stacked against him, Brawn still managed to come out on top. Viewers waiting for the Brad Pitt movie will be riveted by his story.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Hulu/Disney+.

7) Grand Prix Driver (2018)

Vandoorne and Alonso in the docuseries (Image via Prime Video)

Narrated by Oscar-winning Michael Douglas (Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), this miniseries follows the McLaren racing team's challenging times during the 2017 season. As one of the most decorated Formula One teams in history, their downfall hit them hard, making their comeback stronger.

From the trailer of F1: The Movie, it is apparent that Sonny Hayes and his teammate Joshua Pearce are a part of Apex, a team that isn't considered one of the best in the circuit. Similar to McLaren in 2017, they must beat the odds and rise above their challenges, making this a must-watch movie.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Stay tuned for more updates about F1: The Movie. Fans can also check out other racing movies like The 24 Hour War and Ferrari.

