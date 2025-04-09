7 best racing movies to watch if you liked Rush

Car racing movies have engaged viewers for years with their winning union of technical prowess, human drama, and breathtaking speed.

These cinematic masterpieces transform motorsports's challenging world into impactful entertainment that appeals to both general viewers and sports enthusiasts.

Car racing movies are compelling because they blend various intriguing elements, such as power and precision, with visually appealing sequences that show the automotive thrill. The racing movie's theme creates dramatic tension in nature and displays ambition, redemption, and rivalry.

Rush is one of the most recently acclaimed racing movies when talking about car racing. The film, directed by Ron Howard, follows the iconic 1970s Formula One feud between practical Niki Lauda and visionary James Hunt.

The movie captures the fancy and dangerous aspects of Formula One racing in the 1970s and explores the psychological effects of competition, determination, and risk-taking tendencies.

Moreover, car racing movies like Ford v Ferrari, Senna, and The Fast and the Furious give the viewers the same thrilling spike as Rush.

Ford v Ferrari, Le Mans, Days of Thunder, and four other car racing movies for viewers if they Liked Rush

1) Ford V Ferrari

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@20th Century Studios)

It is a thrilling car racing movie inspired by a true story. The premise of this film follows British race car driver Ken Miles and American car designer Carroll Shelby as they join forces with Ford to develop a car fast enough to beat Ferrari at the popular Le Mans race in 1966.

However, it is not just about perfection. This movie represents devotion, teamwork, and passion, which push people to break barriers and limits even when corporate giants get in the way.

The story of this movie dives deeper into the struggles of creating something big and the risks that come with chasing the dream.

Moreover, the racing scenes evoke excitement in viewers due to their intense factors, and the characters, with their narrative, add more engaging factors to the story.

This movie was released in 2019 and is available on Disney+Hotstar for viewers.

2) La Mans

This car racing movie was released in 1970 and filmed during the annual 24-hour endurance car race at Le Mans in France. The fast-paced storyline follows Michael Delaney (portrayed by Steve McQueen), a Porsche driver affected by the memory of an accident from the previous year's race that resulted in the death of a fellow competing driver.

The additional plot twist includes Dalaney being infatuated by the widow of the dead man, played by Elga Andersen. The single plot focuses on the protagonist's race-long competition with Ferrari racing archnemesis, Eric (portrayed by Seigfried Rauch).

This movie was released in 1971 and is available on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video for viewers to enjoy.

3) Days of Thunder

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Rotten Tomatoes Classic)

This car racing movie reflects the trope of enemies to friends in the most accelerating manner. The story's premise revolves around the world of NASCAR, where a rivalry develops between rookie race driver Cole Trickle (portrayed by Tom Cruise) and veteran racing champion Rowdy Burns (portrayed by Michael Rooker).

Conflict brews when both of them get seriously injured during a racing competition. However, the tragedy turns them from enemies to buddies.

Cole's high spirit and fresh outlook towards his passion, driven by his love for racing and love for a neurosurgeon, Dr. Claire Lewicki (portrayed by Nicole Kidman), add more drama to the story, and Rowdy's recovering injuries and struggles with revival develop empathy among the viewers.

Cole finally decides to race Rowdy's racing car against promising newcomer Russ Wheeler (portrayed by Cary Elwes), and the risks get higher, giving the viewers an adrenaline rush and rooting for him along with Rowdy.

This car racing movie was released in 1990 and is available on Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Senna

A still image from the trailer of the series (Youtube /@Netflix)

This racing movie, with its back story, will tug at the heartstrings of viewers who are fans of racing and are also aware of Brazilian Formula 1 racer Ayrton Senna.

This biographic drama reflects on Senna's life journey, from his triumphs in the racing world to his struggles in both personal and professional life and the events leading to his untimely demise in the 1994 San Marino Grand Pix.

Gabriel Leone plays the role of the legendary racer and adds more nuances and depth to the racer's life with his acting.

This racing movie was released in 2010 and is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) The Fast and Furious

The most popular racing movie with thriller and action elements is Fast and Furious. The story's premise follows Dominic Toretto (portrayed by Vin Diesel), who enjoys the excitement of street car racing.

His followers treat him like a hero for the code of conduct he presents. However, his enemy, Johnny Tran, brings up a fight with him, and a new boy, Brian (portrayed by Paul Walker), pitches, convincing Dominic to take him under his wing.

Additionally, Dominic's sister starts developing a liking for Brain, making the decision ideal. However, little did anyone know that Brian is an undercover police officer who has come to catch Dominic and his rival Tran, as they both are suspected in a case involving big-ring hijacking and black money.

This racing movie was released in 2001 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Grand Prix

The most experienced and daring racers in the world gathered to compete with each other in the Formula One championship in 1966. One is American racer Pete Aron (portrayed by James Garner), who also gets to win a series of races initially.

However, his potential comes to a halt when his sponsors drop him from the race. Pete joins a Japanese racing team and starts from zero to reach the top. The theme of this movie revolves around redemption, revival, and life struggles.

This racing movie was released in 1966 and is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Art of Racing in the Rain

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@20th Century Studios)

This car racing movie takes a wholesome turn on the racing genre through its beautiful storyline. The story follows the life of Formula One racer Denny Swift through the eyes of his pet dog, Enzo (voiced by Keven Costner).

The pet and his owner's journey reflects on Denny's marriage to Eve, the birth of his daughter, and Eve's illness, followed by her death. The struggles increase while Denny tries to master his racing technique, reflecting his personal life. This racing movie explores themes of Perseverance, love, and loyalty, using motorsport as a figurative device to understand life from a dog's POV.

This movie was released in 2019 and is available on Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven car racing movies to watch if you like Rush. Let us know in the comment section which one was your favorite.

