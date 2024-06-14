5 F1 race winners who also won the 24 hours of Le Mans ft. Fernando Alonso

Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans is regarded as one of the greatest glories of motorsport. No wonder why drivers from all sectors of motorsport, including F1, have tried their luck at succeeding in this discipline. However, only a few have triumphed.

On that note, we're going to talk about five F1 race winners, who also made history by winning the much-coveted endurance race:

#5 Maurice Trintignant

Maurice Trintignant was a French former driver born in 1917. He competed in Formula 1 from 1950 to 1964. In his long F1 career that spanned over one and half decades and 42 races, he could only claim two race wins.

In 1954, Trintignant won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Besides this, he also won the 2 Hours of Dakar, 12 Hours of Hyeres, and 10 Hours of Messina before passing away in 2005, at the age of 87.

#4 Bruce McLaren

Bruce McLaren was a New Zealand former racing driver born in 1937. McLaren competed in Formula 1 from 1958 to 1970, and between these years, he claimed four GP wins.

McLaren tried his luck in Le Mans in 1959, and then from 1961 to 1967. However, he only won it once in 1966. Bruce McLaren is renowned as the founder of McLaren Automotive, a renowned automobile force globally. He passed away in 1970.

#3 Lorenzo Bandini

Lorenzo Bandini was an Italian former driver born in 1935. He competed in Formula 1 from 1961 to 1967 and in between these years; he claimed one Grand Prix win in 42 races.

Bandini took part in Le Mans with Ferrari and managed to win the race in 1963. He died in 1967, at the age of 31, after suffering a fatal accident during the 1967 Monaco Grand Prix.

#2 Dan Gurney

Dan Gurney was an American former driver born in 1931. He competed in Formula 1 from 1959 to 1968 and 1970. He has four race wins under his belt in 87 appearances.

Besides this, he competed in 24 Hours of Le Mans from 1958 to 1967 but succeeded only once in 1967. Notably, Gurney is one of three drivers to win races in IndyCar, Formula 1, and Le Mans.

#1 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is one of the few drivers who won both F1 titles and Le Mans. Alonso, a Spanish driver born in 1981, currently competes in Formula 1 with the Aston Martin F1 team. The Spaniard began his F1 journey in 2001, and till now raked up 389 GP starts.

Alonso won his F1 titles in 2005 and 2006 and has 32 race wins under his belt. Interestingly, he won Le Mans twice as well in 2018 and 2019, the only two years he competed. He also tried his luck at the Indy 500 in 2017 to secure the Triple Crown of Motorsport.