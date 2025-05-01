When will the ‘F1’ movie be released? Ed Sheeran, Rosé, and Doja Cat lead a star-studded artist lineup for the film’s soundtrack 

The F1 movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, will premiere in theaters on June 27, alongside its companion soundtrack album featuring Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Rosé, and more. The film follows Pitt as retired driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to Formula 1 to help save a struggling team alongside rookie Noah Pearce (Damson Idris) and team owner Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem).

The soundtrack of the movie, produced by Atlantic Records’ Kevin Weaver, includes 17 original songs from artists like Burna Boy, Tate McRae, Tiësto, and Chris Stapleton. The album mirrors the global F1 race calendar, blending genres from Eurodance to reggaeton. Its first single, Don Toliver’s “Lose My Mind” featuring Doja Cat, dropped on May 8 with a music video directed by Christian Breslauer.

Filmed during the 2023 and 2024 F1 seasons, the movie features cameos from real-world drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc. A March trailer highlighted high-speed racing scenes, crashes, and paddock drama. In a behind-the-scenes video released on February 20, 2025, Hamilton called it:

“The F1 movie is as authentic a racing movie as has ever been."

Star-Studded Soundtrack and Global Filming Anchor F1’s June Release

The soundtrack of the film will be released in full on June 27, coinciding with the film’s premiere. Weekly singles will lead up to the launch, starting with Toliver and Doja Cat’s synth-heavy track. Other highlights include Rosé’s Messy, Ed Sheeran’s Drive, and Peggy Gou’s D.A.N.C.E.

The album’s diversity reflects the sport’s international appeal, spanning Myke Towers’ reggaeton and Darkoo’s Afrobeat influences. Filming took place at actual F1 circuits, including Silverstone and Suzuka, with drivers like Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz appearing in scenes.

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner also has a cameo. Pitt trained with Mercedes’ F1 team to prepare for his role, while Idris shadowed rookie driver Oliver Bearman. A Miami Grand Prix event on May 5 will showcase the film’s Apex Grand Prix replica car, race simulators, and soundtrack previews.

Atlantic Records promises the album to be a high-RPM joyride, aligning with the movie’s focus on speed and competition. The movie’s soundtrack tracklist includes collaborations like Tiësto and Sexyy Red’s OMG! and Madison Beer’s All at Once. Chris Stapleton’s Bad as I Used to Be and Burna Boy’s Don’t Let Me Drown add country and Afrobeats flavors.

Director Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, emphasized practical effects, using modified F2 cars rigged with IMAX cameras for racing scenes. With its June 27 release, the film aims to capitalize on the summer blockbuster season.

The film’s blend of Hollywood star power, real-world racing figures, and a globally inspired soundtrack positions it as a cross-cultural event. As teams prepare for the Miami Grand Prix takeover, anticipation builds for a project merging high-speed action with musical diversity.

