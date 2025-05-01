7 Action movies to watch if you liked Bloodshot

Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel, tells the story of Ray Garrison, a marine commando who was killed and later brought to life with innovative technology that gave him superhuman power.

After his resurrection, Ray struggles with memory loss as he seeks vengeance against those who killed him and his wife.

The film mixes intense action sequences with themes of identity crises, revenge, and the ethical dilemmas of modern technology.

It blends several genres, including superhero action, science fiction, and revenge thriller.

It features high-powered combat scenes, an exploration of a main hero whose memories cannot be trusted, and questions about what makes people human. Bloodshot offers a unique entertainment experience for fans of action movies.

Viewers who enjoyed Bloodshot are looking for similar action movies that combine intense fight sequences with intriguing storylines. Movies like Upgrade, RoboCop, and John Wick will keep viewers engaged.

1) Upgrade

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In a near-future world, mechanic Grey Trace (portrayed by Logan Marshall-Green) becomes paralyzed due to a brutal mugging, which also results in his wife’s murder.

A technology innovator later approaches him, offering an experimental computer chip implant called STEM to help restore his movement.

Grey soon discovers that STEM has a mind of its own, granting him advanced skills to seek revenge against the attackers.

Much like Bloodshot, Upgrade explores themes of technological experimentation, revenge, and the blurred line between machines and human beings.

The film features unique action sequences in which the lead’s body moves with mechanical precision during fight scenes.

Action movies like Bloodshot often deal with questions of freedom and control, and Upgrade delivers on this premise while adding its distinct visual flair.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime.

2) RoboCop

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This remake of the 1987 classic follows Detective Alex Murphy (portrayed by Joel Kinnaman), who is severely injured in the line of duty.

OmniCorp, a multinational company, seizes the opportunity to create a part-human, part-robot policeman.

As RoboCop, Murphy struggles with his remaining human identity while battling criminal entities and uncovering corporate corruption.

The film explores similar territory as Bloodshot, focusing on a character who has been technologically brought back and must rediscover his lost identity.

Both movies deal with corporations using human bodies as weapons and reflect the moral complexities that arise.

For fans of action movies like Bloodshot, RoboCop offers plenty of explosive set pieces while exploring the ethics of enhancing human potential through technology.

This film is available on Amazon Prime to watch.

3) John Wick

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The most thrilling action movie starring Keanu Reeves, John Wick is a fan favorite.

The story follows John Wick, a retired hitman dealing with grief after his wife’s death and cherishing a puppy she gifted him.

However, the tables turn when Russian gangsters break into his home, kill the dog, and steal his car.

John Wick returns to his roots for vengeance, unleashing his destructive skills on the criminal underworld.

John Wick shares Bloodshot‘s revenge-driven storyline and features a protagonist with near-superhuman fighting abilities.

The film’s choreographed action scenes and rich world-building make it a standout in the genre.

This film is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

4) Gemini Man

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

An old assassin, Henry Brogan, becomes the target of a mysterious operative who tracks his every move.

To his shock, Henry discovers that the agent sent to kill him is a younger clone of himself.

Now, he must confront his past while fighting against a faster, stronger version of himself.

The film shares themes with Bloodshot regarding identity crisis and rebelling against those who seek to control the main character.

Both movies feature characters confronting more manipulative versions of themselves.

For viewers who enjoyed the science fiction elements of Bloodshot, Gemini Man offers similar themes, exploring cloning and personal identity while delivering high-octane action.

It is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and YouTube.

5) The Bourne Identity

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Prime Video)

A man is rescued from the ocean with gunshot wounds and amnesia. Taking the name Jason Bourne (portrayed by Matt Damon) from a passport, he attempts to reconstruct his identity while fleeing assassins sent by the CIA program that trained him.

As his memory returns, Bourne realizes he was part of a covert operation and must fight to stay alive.

The Bourne Identity’s story about a forgetful super-soldier strongly resonates with Bloodshot’s premise.

Both main characters uncover hidden truths about their past while relying on instincts and training they don’t fully understand.

Fans of Bloodshot will enjoy The Bourne Identity’s blend of memory manipulation and covert agency intrigue.

This film is available for viewers on Amazon Prime.

6) Universal Soldier

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Two soldiers who killed each other in Vietnam are resurrected years later as part of a secret government program creating military assets called UniSols.

One of them, Luc Deveraux (portrayed by Jean-Claude Van Damme), begins to experience flashbacks of his past and breaks free from his programming—only to be hunted by his former comrade, now turned enemy.

This sci-fi action film parallels Bloodshot in key ways: resurrected soldiers, memory issues, and technological enhancements.

Like Ray Garrison in Bloodshot, Deveraux must reconcile his past life while fighting the very system that gave him power.

Fans of Bloodshot will appreciate Universal Soldier’s blend of action and tech-driven transformation.

This film is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV for viewers to watch.

7) Hardcore Henry

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Much like Bloodshot, this story begins with a man waking up in a Moscow lab to learn he has been resurrected as half-man, half-machine—with no memory of his past life. A woman claims to be his wife and calls him Henry (portrayed by Ilya Naishuller). Before she can activate his voice, armed attackers kidnap her.

Henry gradually realizes his new abilities and, aided by flashbacks, embarks on a violent mission to save his wife from a villain intent on world destruction.

This unique action film echoes Bloodshot’s themes of resurrection and technological enhancement. Its first-person shooter style immerses viewers in the brutal action. Hardcore Henry expands the boundaries of traditional action filmmaking, just like Bloodshot.

This film is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven action films mirror Bloodshot’s themes of resurrection, memory manipulation, and advanced technology—offering thrilling, thought-provoking viewing experiences.

