"He called me the N-word one night" - Vin Diesel's alleged ex-chauffeur levels allegations against ‘Fast and Furious’ star

American actor and film producer Vin Diesel is facing allegations from his alleged former chauffeur of wrongful termination and ethnic discrimination. The accusations surfaced in a now-viral video uploaded on TikTok and Instagram by content creator Joe Andaloro (@joy.of.everything) on April 13, 2025.
The man who identified himself as Diesel’s ex-driver alleged that after almost 18 years of service, he was fired from his job. The individual claimed he was let go without warning, severance, or any explanation, as also mentioned in Andaloro’s caption.
He mentioned having a spat with the Fast & Furious star, following which Vin reportedly used the n-word on him.
“We had a falling out because he called me the N-word one night,” the man said.
Vin Diesel’s alleged ex-chauffeur appeared to be at an airport while speaking to Joe Andaloro. Not only that, but the unnamed man was reportedly also living at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), after seemingly getting sacked.
“I am homeless now. I sleep at the airport at night, and it’s very hard on me at my age,” he stated.
More about the latest accusations against Vin Diesel
During the recent interview, Vin Diesel’s alleged former chauffeur claimed to know things about the actor that he would not say. However, he claimed that the Guardians of the Galaxy star is “not a nice guy.”
Recalling his journey of being Diesel’s alleged ex-driver for nearly two decades, the man shared:
“I am one who called him and told him that Paul Walker had passed away and he told me [how] it was like.”
Paul Walker was Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious co-star who passed away in November 2013. They were close friends, and the latter is the godfather of Walker’s daughter, Meadow. Meanwhile, Vin named his younger daughter after Paul, as a tribute to him.
Additionally, the individual claimed that when Vin was “out of town,” he “never got paid,” citing it was a “sort of a hardship” for him.
“He let me go without letting me know, ‘Hey, I am getting rid of you,’” he added.
When asked what his message will be if Vin Diesel watched his interview, the alleged ex-chauffeur shared he would ask him “Why did you treat me that way?” The man further noted that he didn’t deserve to be in his current position, as he never said anything “bad” about his alleged employer.
“I am homeless, I am desperate, and I wish you would call me and give me some help,” he concluded.
Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, was raised by a white mother and a Black stepfather. He hasn’t addressed the accusation yet. Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether the alleged former chauffeur intends to take any legal action against the XXX actor.
Vin Diesel is facing a lawsuit from a former employee
This is not the first time Vin Diesel has faced accusations from a former employee. Earlier, in December 2023, his former assistant, Asta Jonasson, filed a civil lawsuit against him, accusing him of s*xual battery and retaliation.
The woman alleged that in 2010, her ex-employer reportedly attempted to grope and molest her in his St. Regis hotel room in Atlanta, during the filming of Fast Five.
According to Jonasson's lawsuit, she was later fired—apparently as retaliation—for resisting during the alleged incident. The California case also accuses Diesel’s sister, Samantha Vincent, and the production company One Race of creating a hostile work environment and wrongfully firing her, among other claims.
Asta Jonasson has asked for compensation for punitive and exemplary damages. Meanwhile, Diesel denied the allegations through his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, calling them “outlandish.” The case is scheduled for a jury trial in August 2025.