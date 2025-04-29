7 action movies to watch if you liked The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2 picks up right where the original left off, diving back into the world of Christian Wolff, the math genius with a not-so-hidden penchant for violence. Ben Affleck steps back into the lead role, bringing the same quiet, brooding energy that made The Accountant a hit the first time around. This time, the stakes get even messier, pulling Christian into a dangerous new job that blurs the line between protector and hitman.

Along for the ride are familiar faces like Jon Bernthal, playing Christian's equally lethal brother, and other new additions that shake up the dynamic without stealing the spotlight. The sequel leans heavier into the action without losing the slow-burn tension that gave the first film its edge. It has more hand-to-hand fights, tighter shootouts, and a few moments that crack open Christian's guarded world just enough to keep things personal.

Fans of The Accountant appreciated the mix of sharp action scenes, grounded performances, and a main character who's anything but predictable. The Accountant 2 sticks to that winning formula, just turning it up by a notch.

Viewers looking for similar fast-paced thrillers with brains behind the bullets will find movies like John Wick, Taken, and more to be a must-watch.

John Wick, The Transporter, and 5 other movies like The Accountant 2

1) John Wick (2014)

A still from John Wick (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

The John Wick franchise kicks off with the 2014 film with a simple premise: legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) comes out of retirement to unleash mayhem after a personal loss. The movie has no long monologues or complicated motives, just pure and precise action.

Reeves owns the role with a mix of deadpan calm and savage intensity, backed by a roster of memorable faces like Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Alfie Allen. The movie has three sequels, delving into the world of John Wick with secret societies, blood oaths, and neon-soaked showdowns.

Fans who like the cold, methodical energy of The Accountant 2 are guaranteed to like John Wick and its sequels for the same reasons.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

2) Nobody (2021)

A still from Nobody (Image via Universal Pictures)

Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, an unassuming family man whose quiet life blows up after a break-in triggers long-dormant skills. Turns out, Hutch isn't so ordinary. He's got a past dripping in violence and a serious set of skills nobody saw coming.

Tight paced with hidden depths, the film barrels through bone-crunching brawls and wild shootouts, mixing grim humor with sharp, kinetic action. Odenkirk brings to the role a raw, scrappy energy that feels more relatable than the typical action hero mold. The movie also features Christopher Lloyd and RZA in scene-stealing moments.

Fans who like the cool, methodical chaos of The Accountant 2 will like the similar approach of Nobody.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

3) The Transporter (2014)

A still from The Transporter (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Ever since the 2014 film, The Transporter franchise has cranked the action pedal straight through the floor. Jason Statham plays Frank Martin, a no-nonsense driver for hire with three simple rules: no names, no questions, and no re-negotiations. Predictably, things never stay that clean. Packages turn out to be people, shady deals spiral out of control, and Frank's cool exterior gets tested at every turn.

Packed with tight car chases, brutal hand-to-hand fights, and slick European backdrops, the movie and its sequels carved out a loyal following. Statham's mix of smooth precision and scrappy energy turned Frank into a cult action icon in no time.

Fans will appreciate the methodical grit of The Transporter just as they do with The Accountant 2.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

4) Novocaine (2025)

A still from Novocaine (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Novocaine delivers a darkly comedic twist on the action genre, centering on Nathan Caine, played by Jack Quaid, a bank executive with congenital insensitivity to pain. When Sherry, his colleague and love interest and played by Amber Midthunder, is kidnapped during a bank robbery, Nathan leverages his condition to embark on a perilous rescue mission.

The film blends intense action sequences with sharp humor, showcasing Nathan's unique advantage in confrontations. It balances physical comedy with emotional depth, offering a fresh take on the reluctant hero narrative.

Those who appreciate the calculated intensity of The Accountant 2 will also appreciate Novocaine because of its similarly compelling protagonist navigating a world of chaos with unconventional tools.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

5) Jack Reacher (2012)

A still from Jack Reacher (Image via Paramount)

Jack Reacher punches straight through the action-thriller crowd with a story that's lean, mean, and all muscle. Based on Lee Child's novels, the movie stars Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher, a drifter and ex-military cop who's dragged into a murder investigation that is way messier than it looks.

He's not a superhero, just smart, stubborn, and deadly enough to survive every punch thrown his way. The cast, including Rosamund Pike and Werner Herzog, keeps the stakes high and the tension sharp throughout the film.

Much like The Accountant 2, Jack Reacher brings a calculated, almost surgical precision to every move.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus

6) Extraction (2020)

A still from Extraction (Image via Netflix)

Fronted by Chris Hemsworth, the film follows Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary with a death wish and a heavy past. The movie drops him in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to rescue a kidnapped boy. The 2023 sequel ups the stakes with even grittier missions.

Tight gunfights, wild chase scenes, and brutal hand-to-hand brawls throughout the films keep the blood pumping. There are no frills or filler, just chaos stitched together with expert cinematography.

Like The Accountant 2, Extraction also leans into the idea of a lone, wounded warrior navigating impossible odds.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Taken (2008)

A still from Taken (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Liam Neeson plays Bryan Mills, a retired CIA operative who's all too familiar with the shadows. In the film, his daughter is kidnapped, and his skills—ruthless and precise—are put to the test. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase across the globe, filled with high-stakes action.

Taken and its sequels double down on Mills' unyielding quest for justice, with his unique set of skills making him a force to be reckoned with. The straight-shooting action and Neeson's unforgettable performance have earned this movie and its sequels a permanent spot in this genre.

If The Accountant 2 scratches the itch for cold, calculated heroes, Taken will also hit the same sweet spot.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

Whether it's revenge, justice, or survival, each one of these movies is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, ready for more pulse-pounding action. The Accountant can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Max, while The Accountant 2 is currently running in theaters.

