"Just go for this ride" - When Jason Statham revealed how it felt while working with Guy Ritchie and fans loved it

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie have been long-time collaborators, having worked on five films until now. The oldest of them all is the crime comedy film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998). The other movies include Snatch (2000), Revolver (2005), Wrath of Man (2021), and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023).

Ad

While promoting Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Jason Statham during an interview with Movie Weather on January 17, 2023, spoke about his experiences of working with Guy Ritchie over the years. Highlighting how Ritchie plucked him from the streets and made him a movie star, Statham revealed that he would pretty much do whatever he asked him to in the cinema.

He also spoke about the success he has achieved while working in Guy Ritchie movies, tracing the trajectories of all the projects he has been a part of in the past. Statham also highlighted the affinity he has towards Ritchie as he believes he is a reliable filmmaker, something that fans loved to hear. He said of him:

Ad

Trending

"Actors always you know worried about does the director know what he is doing, is he going to screw up the movie, these lines are terrible, you know you're always in this mode of you know anxiety uh, and with Guy, you never have any anxiety. You just go for this ride and you just leave everything to him."

Ad

How did Jason Statham relax after his hectic schedule while filming Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre?

Ad

When queried by the interviewer from Movie Weather as to how Jason Statham relaxed after filming emotionally and physically taxing scenes in the movie, he revealed that he and some of the others went to Guy Ritchie's trailer. He also revealed that while there, he along with the others used to prepare steaks on a stove that Ritchie had inside his trailer.

Statham also opened up on the other things they did to relax, including playing chess. Talking about the same, he also revealed that all of those who used to play were extremely competitive and that everyone tried to defeat the other.

Ad

Also read: Guy Ritchie’s Wife & Dog: Everything we know so far.

What did Jason Statham say about German cars during the interview?

Ad

Upon being asked by the interviewer to confirm if Jason Statham was a fan of German cars, he answered positively. He highlighted his love for the cars and said that he has only ever driven German cars.

He also revealed that he has been fond of them since a young age and noted some of the German cars he has driven over the past few years. He took the names of VW, BMW, and Porsche and said that they were the best cars and that is why he drives them.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes will be there in The Gentlemen season 2? Explored.

About the movie, Jason Statham was promoting in the interview

Ad

As previously mentioned, Statham was interviewing with Movie Weather as part of the promotions for his movie Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre which was scheduled for release on March 3, 2023. The official synopsis for the said movie read:

"Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant)."

Ad

It continued:

"Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world."

Also read: MobLand series: Everything we know so far.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback