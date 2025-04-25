Where was The Accountant 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

Nearly a decade after the first movie, Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal return in the whodunit thriller sequel, The Accountant 2, which hits theaters on Friday, April 25, 2025. It's the second chapter in director Gavin O'Connor's proposed trilogy about a genius accountant on the autism spectrum who uses his intellect to launder money.

The long-awaited sequel brings back Affleck and Bernthal as the Wolff brothers, with Bernthal receiving more screen time in this installment than in the previous one. Beyond the return of these stars, the film features an exciting new plot where Affleck's forensic accountant character teams up with his estranged but deadly brother (Bernthal) to track down a mysterious assassin.

The Accountant 2 was filmed locally in California, which provided an ideal setting and atmosphere to lend realism to the story and serve as a backdrop for the Wolff brothers' gripping adventures.

Filming locations of The Accountant 2 explored

The Accountant 2 was filmed in various locations across California, particularly in Los Angeles and Santa Marta. The sequel was confirmed to have begun filming in March 2024, a month ahead of its festival premiere in March 2025 at South by Southwest.

While the production was fast-tracked and kept under wraps, The Accountant 2 cast member Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who portrayed Treasury agent Marybeth Medina in the film, provided a filming update months after production commenced. In an interview with Inverse, published on August 16, 2024, she confirmed that filming had already concluded.

Los Angeles, California

JK Simmons shared an update on the filming location during an interview with Collider, published on March 16, 2024. He confirmed that he was heading to LA for filming. The busy streets and freeways of downtown Los Angeles served as the backdrop for most of the scenes in The Accountant 2, particularly the thrilling action and chase sequences.

However, instead of relying on LA's typical tropes and landmarks, the movie chose to highlight the more distinctive characters of the city. Director Gavin O'Connor discussed the process of scouting filming locations for The Accountant sequel in LA. He stated during an April 25, 2025, segment of 'The Credits' for the Motion Picture Association:

"My marching orders to Wes Hagan, my location manager, were, 'Don't show me anything that's been in a movie before. If it's been in a movie, I'm not going to use it.'"

One of the featured locations in LA for the movie was a line dancing bar, which confirmed that they filmed in a real location. They shot the scene at The Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, which promotes itself as "The last real honky tonk in Los Angeles," according to their website.

Santa Marta, California

The movie features scenes set in Juarez, Mexico, including the shootouts. According to Gavin O'Connor, they used Santa Clarita, California, as a stand-in for Juarez. In the same interview with the Motion Picture Association, the director said:

"It was about researching Juarez and what it really looks like. It was about getting all those photos; they go up on the wall, and you're trying to replicate that... Santa Clarita, shockingly, offered a lot to us."

Specifically, the movie was filmed at Sable Ranch, a 398-acre studio filming location, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It reportedly includes what is referred to as a "Western Street" and several rustic features that have hosted numerous shows and movies, such as SWAT, American Horror Story, and Sons of Anarchy.

Catch The Accountant 2 in movie theaters near you.

