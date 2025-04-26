"There’s things I don’t love about this business"- Ben Affleck opens up about the negatives of being in Hollywood on Theo Von's podcast

On April 24, 2025, American actor and director Ben Affleck appeared on the Theo Von podcast, where he opened up about the negatives of being in Hollywood.

The podcast started with American comedian and podcaster Theo Von's playful remark. He suggested that Ben looked like someone who either "likes being in Hollywood or doesn't like being in Hollywood."

Offering a mixed view of the industry, Ben Affleck said that he enjoys some aspects and does not enjoy others. The Accountant 2 star mentioned that he does not like going to social gatherings or being in the limelight and would rather keep some parts of his life private:

"I don't really want to be on camera. Certainly, when I'm like in my regular life and I'm walking around in my you know whatever underwear and t-shirt and sweat, I don't want people looking at me. I like my family and my kids, and my life, I wish that were more private."

Ben Affleck explained that he was always aware "that was kind of a part" of being in the spotlight and had figured out how to deal with it. He also admitted that he'd probably be "happier" if he were more outgoing.

Reflecting on the downside of Hollywood, Ben further remarked:

"There’s things I don't love about this business, a lot of them. You know, it can make you kind of crazy, and there's stuff that's just no fun for me, like events and shows and stuff like. Some people really know how to have a good time."

"When somebody's taking a picture of me I'm bummed"— Ben Affleck describes his experience with paparazzi

Later in the podcast, Ben expressed his frustration towards the paparazzi, stating:

"When somebody's taking a picture of me I'm bummed because usually I'm with my kids or I'm trying to go somewhere and then there's four guys, and I'm like "Hey man can you give me some time? I'm trying to be with my kids. Do you mind?"

The 52-year-old star further explained that there are instances when the paparazzi's presence "irritates" him, especially when they "poke" people to get a certain reaction out of them and post it online to make money.

Ben Affleck at the Theo Von podcast(Image via YouTube/@TheoVon)

Ben Affleck noted that this system "antagonizes" stars in the limelight, pushing them to a breaking point where they might experience a "nervous breakdown" and lash out.

He supported his remarks by referencing pop star Britney Spears, who often had bad encounters with the paparazzi. A widely notable event occurred in 2007 when Spears hit a photographer's car with her umbrella after shaving her head, as reported by People Magazine.

Ben Affleck emphasized that he has never hung out with Britney, but he understands her behavior, adding:

"These are people are following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty, I don't know cuz I don't know her, but I do know that the cycle of having people Harangue you and yell at you and hassle you and follow you, It kind of seemed like that itself was kind of whipping up the whole thing into a tizzy."

Born on August 15, 1972, the Good Will Hunting actor is the father of Violet, 19, Seraphine, 16, and Samuel, 13, whom he shares with actress Jennifer Garner. However, the couple separated in 2015.

