What happened to Robert Kardashian? Khloe Kardashian opens up about her father's death after esophageal cancer diagnosis

On April 23, 2025, Khloe Kardashian was accompanied by grief specialist David Kessler in the latest episode of the Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, where she opened up about the grief she experienced following her father's death from esophageal cancer.

American lawyer and entrepreneur, Robert Kardashian, passed away on September 30, 2003, following his diagnosis with esophageal cancer in July 2003.

On the 15th episode of Khloe in Wonderland, the Good American founder described how she healed from grieving and guilt, and learning to live again, following her father's death at the age of 59.

Khloe Kardashian shared that her father's passing was "quick" as he "died six or seven weeks after diagnosis." She believed that her father could not accept that his illness was terminal, because of which he never really opened up about it to his family.

Khloe Kardashian, who was only 19 years old during Robert Kardashian's passing, explained that to cope with the emotional weight of the situation, she "distracted" herself with his friends.

She later expressed the guilt she carried after his death, for not spending much time with her father.

"I at 19, distracted myself with my friends, and when he did die, I remember what guilt I felt for not spending more time with him. But then that guilt turned into anger, because then I was like, I need someone to blame, so I’m gonna blame my Dad, cause he didn’t tell me that it was terminal."

Khloe Kardashian added:

"In my head, I rationalized it. If he had told me, I would’ve showed up more. I don't know if I would've, I just dealt with his passing the best way I knew how."

Khloe Kardashian explained that she is now "at peace" with Robert Kardashian's death

During the filming of season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, four years after Robert Kardashian passed away, Khloe Kardashian shared that a producer asked her to talk about Robert's death during an interview.

Khlow expressed that at the time she was "annoyed at this producer,” adding, “I was like, ‘Why are they making me sit in this dark room and talk about something I don’t wanna talk about?’“

However, the 40-year-old host of Khloe and The Wonderland explained that the interview ended up having the opposite impact on her emotional health.

“It was as if a house got lifted off of me after that conversation. I was kicking and screaming while doing it, but as soon as I had that conversation — that was the last time that I cried when talking about my dad, in a bad way.”

The mom of two further explained that she is now at "peace" with Robert Kardashian's death, adding, “Now I can talk about my dad with smiles and happiness and admiration and understanding.”

Born on June 27, 1982, Khloe Kardashian is the mother of daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2, whom she shares with Canadian professional basketball player Tristan Thompson. However, the couple separated in 2022.

