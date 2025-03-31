Kim Kardashian missed out on an OJ Simpson memorabilia with ties to her late father, Robert Kardashian. Citing Malcolm LaVergne, the special administrator of O.J.'s estate, TMZ on Sunday, March 30, 2025, reported that a Bible featuring Robert's signature and inscription has been auctioned at a whopping $80,276.

Ad

The late attorney gifted Simpson "The Living Bible" as a token of their friendship amid the latter's legal battle. Per the outlet, Kim previously offered to purchase the Bible for $15,000 ahead of the auction, but was declined. The buyer remains anonymous.

Ad

As news of the auction sale went viral, internet users were quick to react. Noting that Kim Kardashian was not entitled to the Bible, one reasoned:

"Y'all need to read!! This was a bible her father gifted to OJ Simpson therefore, she's not entitled to it because it was never hers!!!"

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Many suggested that OJ's estate could have agreed to Kim Kardashian's offer or sent her a counteroffer due to the book's connection to her father.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Others felt the personality could have made a better bid in the first place.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Some speculated on who the anonymous buyer was.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

"That's a zero-sum game"- Malcolm LaVergne about Kim Kardashian's $15k offer for the Bible

Kim Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian's, inscription on the Bible read:

Ad

"O.J., This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."

Citing the Goldin website, USA Today reported that the winning bid for OJ Simpson's copy of the Bible (published in 1994) amounted to $65,800. The final figure, $80,276, included a buyer's premium fee. Per the outlet, the auction ended on Saturday, with the sale finalized on the same day.

Ad

OJ Simpson at Johnnie Cochran's Funeral Service - Source: Getty

Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. He was acquitted in a controversial verdict a year later. It is worth noting that Robert was a member of a former NFL player's defense team.

Ad

Furthermore, Nicole was best friends with Kim Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, who was married to Robert between 1978 and 1991.

In 1997, a California court found Simpson financially liable for the double homicide and ordered him to pay $33 million in damages, which he never paid in full. He passed away in April 2024 due to prostate cancer.

TMZ reported that in addition to the Bible, Kim Kardashian inquired if the estate had more items that were associated with her father. According to the outlet, the estate's executor, Malcolm LaVergne, was working to sell off OJ Simpson's personal items to pay back his creditors.

Ad

Thus, he had no choice but to decline Kim's offer.

Ad

In a statement made to People Magazine, LaVergne addressed Kim Kardashian's offer, saying:

"The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money—why would I spend $15,000 in attorney's fees—to sell it to Kim for $15,000? That's a zero-sum game. That's a bad business model."

Noting that Kim could formally participate in the auction if she wanted, LaVergne added:

Ad

"If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would've been in court getting this approved outside of the auction."

In addition to the Bible, the estate also sold a photo of OJ Simpson with former president Bill Clinton (autographed by Clinton) for a little over $18,000. Meanwhile, a replica of O.J.'s 1968 Heisman Trophy went for $42,700.

Kardashian has not publicly commented on the development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback