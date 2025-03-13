O.J. Simpson's personal items listed for auction - Everything to know

O.J. Simpson passed away on April 10, 2024, from metastatic prostate cancer, according to People's report. The late O.J. Simpson's personal items are listed for auction. Malcolm LaVergne, the attorney serving as the special administrator of Simpson's estate, revealed last year that he wanted to sell Simpson's items to pay off creditors. TMZ's report on the auction said Simpson's children did not object to the auction.

According to Finance Monthly's report, the auction began on March 12 and will end on March 29. It will be conducted by Goldin Auctions LLC and the items being sold will be selected by Malcolm LaVergne.

O.J. Simpson's personal items that are available on auction

O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 4 (Image via Getty)

According to TMZ's report, multiple personal items are being auctioned. There is a framed and signed photograph of O.J. Simpson with former U.S. President Bill Clinton; the starting price is $100. A Heisman USC poster signed by Simpson has a starting price of $100. A Bible signed and inscribed by Robert Kardashian is priced at $2,500.

O.J. Simpson's handwritten grievances and a portion of a manuscript in which he writes about Bruce (Caitlyn) Jenner and the Kardashian family are also available at the auction. His Yamaha piano is $2,500, and his expired driver's license is $500.

According to Parade's report, a full-sized replica of Simpson's 1969 Heisman Trophy is available for $1,000, and his 1974 Vince Lombardi Award trophy is priced at $100.

The media outlet reports that 44 personally used items, such as a pair of Beats headphones, a 'Rest in Peace Kitt Crenshaw' glass golf ball with display, a pair of sunglasses, four pairs of regular glasses, multiple pairs of gloves, and a wallet, are also available at the auction.

O.J. Simpson passed away last year

Before his passing in April 2024, Simpson uploaded a video on X in May 2023, announcing that he was diagnosed with cancer. In his last X video, posted on February 11, 2024, he assured his followers that he was fine, saying:

"My health is good. I mean, obviously, I'm dealing with some issues. I think I'm just about over it, and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."

In April 2024, his family announced via his X account that Simpson had passed away. Malcolm LaVergne gave his statement to People, telling the media outlet that he and Simpson believed he was healed. However, the cancer came back. LaVergne said:

"I was pretty certain it was prostate cancer; ultimately, that was the cause. He thought it had beaten it. I thought this was done, but you know how cancers go. They come back, and they come back with a vengeance."

Tanya Brown, the sister of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, told the media outlet that his death marked the end of a chapter.

"This is a person who's been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family. It's like the end of a chapter," she said.

For the unversed, O.J. Simpson was accused of allegedly murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. According to Fox, in 2008, he was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment for armed robbery and kidnapping. He was released on October 1, 2017.

