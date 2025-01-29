5 key details about Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman’s murder

The O.J. Simpson case is one of America’s most controversial legal cases. Former NFL star O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the June 12, 1994, murders of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman, who were found stabbed outside Nicole's Los Angeles home.

Even after thirty years, the case which captivated the nation remains unsolved. The trial, which was called, The People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson happened in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where Simpson was acquitted of the double murders. However, in 1997, he was found liable once again.

5 details regarding the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman

Here are five key details from the murder case of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.

1. The double murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Simpson and her family visited a restaurant in Los Angeles for dinner. They were served at the restaurant by Ron Goldman, a waiter there. Late that night, Goldman went to Brown Simpson's home to return a pair of glasses belonging to Brown's mother. However, at around midnight, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were found dead at Brown Simpson's home. They were brutally stabbed.

On the night of the murder, NFL star O.J. Simpson was in Los Angeles. But he took a later flight that night to Chicago. Once he returned to Los Angeles the following day, he was interviewed by police.

2. The infamous car chase

On June 17, 1994, Simpson was ordered to surrender. However, he fled instead in a white Ford Bronco with his friend Al Cowlings. This led to a slow-speed chase where Simpson was tailed by police officers. This brought Southern California freeways to a standstill. It was even broadcast on television for 95 million Americans. The chase was documented by news helicopters which hovered overhead to film the scene. O.J. Simpson finally surrendered and he was arrested.

3. A trial that shook the country

O.J. Simpson was tried for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. His defense argued he was framed, while prosecutors claimed he was abusive and had killed Nicole despite their divorce.

Blood from the crime scene was found in Simpson's car and home. When Simpson tried on gloves believed to belong to the killer, they didn’t fit, strengthening the defense's case. In 1995, Simpson was acquitted of all charges and consistently maintained his innocence.

4. A guilty verdict two years later

Even though Simpson was acquitted, Brown and Goldman's families did not stop seeking justice. In 1997, they filed a civil suit against him and a civil jury found Simpson liable for the double murders. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to both the victims' families.

5. O.J. Simpson went to prison for unrelated crimes

Although Simpson was acquitted of the double murders, he went to prison on account of a number of felony counts, including kidnapping and armed robbery. He served his sentence for nine years before walking out a free man on October 1, 2017. He lived the rest of his life in Las Vegas before passing away on April 10, 2024, from cancer.

Netflix's American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson covers in detail the trial of O.J., which is regarded as one of the most controversial cases in recent history.

