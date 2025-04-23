"I just maybe didn't put up the numbers that they wanted" — Wiz Khalifa claims the industry turned against him despite him doing "nothing"

On April 18, 2025, American rapper Wiz Khalifa appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, where he discussed everything from maintaining relevance in the industry to his teenage years and relationships.

During a discussion about his early career, Wiz Khalifa pointed out the dynamic nature of the music industry, explaining how support from the industry can be short-lived. He claimed that the industry turned against him despite his doing "nothing."

"You're like "Damn they really ain't f*king with me." And I did nothing, I didn't change, I just maybe didn't put up the numbers that they wanted me to," he stated.

Wiz Khalifa talked about how when one is at the top of the game, they are invited to every party and event, but once the momentum slows down, the attention quickly starts to fade.

"Just being in the industry, it's clear when people are or aren't f*king with you. So it's like when they are f*king with you, you're at every party, you're at every show, you're at every this, and then when they're not f*king with you, you're calling and you're like 'Hey, this party's coming up.' And they're like, 'I know, but you don't have an invite this year.'," he said.

Alex Cooper further asked Wiz Khalifa the hardest lesson he has learned from being in the industry for almost two decades. In response, he pointed out the challenges of staying relevant in the music industry, especially in this era, where everything is more "trendy and disposable."

"Whatever era that you lived in or existed in, it comes and it goes so fast, and you don't realize that it's coming and going," he commented.

The Young, Wild & Free singer further explained that at some point in their career, even established artists like him have to prove themselves all over again, and "it could be frustrating."

Wiz Khalifa shares the moment he realized he'd "made it"

Jay-Z and Whiz Khalifa at the City of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2018 (Image via Getty)

The 37-year-old rapper described his "I made it" moment, which occurred when a label brought rapper Jay-Z to one of his shows, even before his career took off. Wiz Khalifa conveyed his disbelief as he recalled briefly introducing himself to Jay-Z before going on stage.

"They was like 'Hey, Whiz, this is Jay.' And I was like 'What's up, bro?' And so I was just like 'What's up, man?' And I was going to the stage and then I stopped I was like 'Oh f*ck.' I was like, 'Wait, Jay-Z?'," he remembered.

The See You Again rapper continued his recollection of the moment.

"So yeah sh*t like that started happening and that's when I knew like 'Yeah, all right. We're getting up out of here.'," the rapper commented.

Wiz experienced this moment at the age of 23, right before he released Black and Yellow, when he was working on mixtapes, which started gaining attention on the internet, and his shows started to sell out.

Born on September 8, 1987, Wiz Khalifa was married to American model and television personality Amber Rose. The couple has one son together.

