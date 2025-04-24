"He’s like a different guy now" — Ben Affleck's honest reply to his son leaves the fans impressed, calling him a 'great dad'

Ben Affleck addressed a viral video involving his 13-year-old son, Samuel, during his appearance on the April 22, 2025, episode of the daytime TV talk show Today with Jenna & Friends. The actor, who was on the show promoting his new movie, The Accountant 2, was asked about the viral video by co-host Andy Cohen.

"Yeah because he wanted these shoes, these sneakers. I was like, 'Those sneakers are $6,000. What are you talking about? We're gonna pay, like, what are you gonna do, mow lawns? Like you got $6,000?' He was like, 'We have the money.' I was like, 'I have the money. You're broke,'" Affleck said, recalling the moment.

The video captures a moment between Ben Affleck and his son when the latter asks his father to buy an expensive pair of sneakers.

A clip of the aforementioned interview was posted on the talk show's official Instagram handle, and fans were impressed with the Good Will Hunting star's parenting style.

"He’s like a different guy now! Happy to see him happy ! " a fan wrote.

Some other fans expressed similar sentiments, one of them even calling him a "great dad."

Affleck shares three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Following their divorce, Affleck and Garner decided to have joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Ben Affleck revealed that his older children have jobs

According to a PEOPLE article published on March 5, 2025, Ben Affleck and his son went to a sneaker convention where his 13-year-old son, Samuel, stopped to look at a pair of $6,000 Dior Air Force 1s. After noticing the price tag, Affleck humorously mentioned that Samuel would have to take up lawn mowing to afford the pair.

"That's a lot of lawns you gotta mow there," he remarked.

Affleck continued to say that his son only wanted them because they were expensive. However, his son protested the sentiment.

"No, they're tough! I always said they look good," Samuel claimed.

While discussing the above interaction with Jenna & Friends co-host Andy Cohen, the He's Just Not That Into You actor revealed that his older children, Violet and Seraphina, were both employed.

"Yeah, my oldest two have jobs. In fact, one just got a job, the kind of classic teenager working a shop job — I won't say what it is. My older one in college is working and trying to get an internship for the summer. And yeah, my son, who's 13, he's reckoning with that reality right now," the actor shared.

Ben Affleck relates to his character in The Accountant 2

Ben Affleck is reprising his role as the autistic genius accountant Christian Wolff in the upcoming action thriller, The Accountant 2. The first film explored the theme of loneliness, and it continues to do so in the sequel.

According to a USA Today article published on March 9, 2025, Affleck relates to his character when it comes to yearning for a connection.

"That's what's really moving and interesting about this guy; he's a very vulnerable character. Yes, on the one hand, he's got strengths, and skills and talents that are really interesting and exceptional. But at the end of the day, what allows people into a story is he's trying to find a connection. He wants to have love in his life," the actor said.

Affleck also reflected on his reunion with Jon Bernthal in the film. Bernthal plays Christian Wolff's brother, Braxton, who was missing for most of the first movie.

The Accountant 2 will be in theaters from April 25, 2025.

