"It’s Sen Affleck" — Ben Affleck fans are gushing all over as The Accountant 2 actor joins Sentinels

Ben Affleck is reprising his role as the autistic genius accountant, Christian Wolff, in The Accountant 2. Gavin O'Connor returns to the director's chair, with Bill Dubuque also back on board as the screenwriter.

With the movie scheduled to be released on April 25, 2025, the cast and crew are busy promoting it. According to a Sports Illustrated article dated April 20, 2025, Ben Affleck made a cameo on Sentinels streamer Tarik's VALORANT stream on April 19.

On April 21, 2025, the official Instagram page of Sentinels shared a post in which Tarik and Affleck can be seen talking. The post's caption reads:

"Omg it’s Sen Affleck."

In the comment section of the post, fans have expressed their happiness about Affleck appearing on the stream.

Comments about Ben Affleck's appearance on Tarik's VALORANT stream (Image via Instagram/@sentinels)

Fans continued to express their excitement about it in the comments.

Ben Affleck expressed his thoughts about the popularity of VALORANT's esports tournaments

During his appearance on Tarik's VALORANT stream, Affleck revealed that his son was a big fan of VALORANT, and he was the one who introduced the Hollywood star to the game. The Batman actor further stated that he was amazed by the title's esports sphere.

Affleck also expressed his amazement at the popularity of VALORANT's esports tournaments, referencing a recent event in Los Angeles.

"There are professional athletic sports teams, professional basketball teams that can't sell the forum out. It was really, really impressive ... it's part of what brought home to me how massive this whole system is, how massive esports is."

The Gone Girl actor also said that he loves headshots but expressed his frustration about when it happens to him.

"It sucks when you're on the other end and you turn a corner and you get headshot and you didn't even see the person who killed you, and then they start typing in the chat and say, 'I'm twelve and you suck.'"

Ben Affleck opened up about reuniting with Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal reprise their characters as Christian Wolff and Braxton in The Accountant 2. The film follows the two brothers teaming up to solve a murder mystery after Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina contacts Christian to investigate it. As they get closer to the truth, ruthless assassins begin hunting them down.

According to an article published on April 22, 2025, during a conversation with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Affleck and Bernthal reflected on reuniting for The Accountant 2. Affleck said:

"I’m really proud of this, and getting to work with Jon was definitely the high point of this whole thing."

Bernthal expressed similar sentiments, saying:

"Getting to work with him was definitely the best part, but the movie is—it’s very special. I think both of us… our kids, even though it is a Rated-R movie, this is actually a great kids’ movie. I think that’s sort of like the 13- to 16-year-old boys’ range."

Affleck also joked about how his son remarked that he finally made a good movie.

The Accountant 2 will be in theaters from April 25, 2025.

