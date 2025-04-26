“It was a great old-timey sketch”- Saturday Night Live past master Bob Odenkirk reveals a sketch that never made it to the screens

The Saturday Night Live fame, Bob Odenkirk, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 25. The Better Call Saul star reflected on his years on the comedy show and revealed a sketch that did not make it to the screens.

"It's kind of Abbott and Costello. It was a great old-timey sketch," the star said.

While Bob worked on Saturday Night Live for four years, he shared his workspace with stars such as Phil Hartman, Adam Sandler, and Chris Farley. In The Kelly Clarkson Show, he talked about his experience while working with them and also shared how hard it was to write the show.

What Saturday Night Live writer Bob Odenkirk said about the sketch that never came out

When Kelly asked Bob if he had a favorite sketch that he wrote during his time on Saturday Night Live that did not make it to the final cut, Bob recalled that there was one that he loved. He revealed that he wrote it for Jon Lovitz and called him a "very funny guy."

Sharing details on the skit, Bob shared that it was about a hot dog vendor in New York and his trainee. The vendor said to his trainee, "Okay, you take the next guy." The next customer to arrive asked for a hot dog with mustard and the trainee handed it to him.

But as soon as the customer walked away, Jon Lovitz went, "What the hell do you think you're doing? That's not how it's done." Bob explained that what Jon insisted on there was that the task was harder than it was.

"Jon loved it and I loved it and it killed at read-through," Bob reminisced.

He shared that 30 years later, Jon still reminded him of it, and every time he saw the latter, he said he wanted to do it. Bob remained hopeful about it happening one day. Looking back at his days on Saturday Night Live, the actor also shared how difficult it was to be a staff writer for the show.

He said that it was "hard" to write the coveted comedy reality show. He stated that he remembered himself at 26 years old thinking that he did not have any more ideas left. He added that he was also "exhausted" and that by Christmas, they had done around 11 shows, and it felt like they had nothing left in their brains.

More on Bob Odenkirk's current endeavor, Glengarry Glen Ross

The popular David Mamet play Glengarry Glen Ross has recently been adapted into a Broadway and Bob Odenkirk is in it. The star shares the stage with actors such as Kieran Culkin, Bill Burr, and Michael McKean.

The story depicts two days in the lives of four desperate real estate agents in Chicago. The desperation of these agents keeps them prepared for all kinds of illegal acts and unethical practices. These include lies, flattery, bribery, threats, intimidation, and burglary, just to sell real estate to unwilling prospective buyers.

The play revolves around capitalism, morality, and masculinity, with four men at the centre of it. The play was also adapted into a movie by James Foley, and featured stars such as Al Pacino, Kevin Spacey, Alec Baldwin, and Jack Lemmon.

For more updates on Bob Odenkirk's life, fans of Saturday Night Live can follow him on his official Instagram account, @therealbobodenkirk.

