Who is hosting SNL tonight (April 26)? Everything to know

SNL will not air a new episode tonight. Instead, NBC will rebroadcast the January 25, 2025, episode hosted by Timothée Chalamet, who also served as the musical guest that evening.

The rerun features Chalamet performing Bob Dylan songs like Outlaw Blues, Three Angels, and Tomorrow Is a Long Time to promote his Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown. This marked Chalamet's third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but his first time handling both host and musical duties in a single night.

The original episode, the 980th in the show’s history, featured cameos by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Adam Sandler and included sketches such as Founding Fathers Cold Open, Bungee, and a comedic animated short titled God. As per NBC’s official schedule, this weekend’s rerun is the last one before SNL returns with new episodes starting May 3, featuring Quinta Brunson as host.

Timothée Chalamet hosts SNL this evening, April 26, 2025

The SNL rerun airing tonight, April 26, 2025, features Timothée Chalamet taking on double duty as both host and musical guest. Originally broadcast on January 25, 2025, the episode included a cold open titled Founding Fathers Cold Opening, where Lin-Manuel Miranda made a cameo as Alexander Hamilton before James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump character interrupted the proceedings.

Then, Chalamet’s monologue touched on his recent Oscar nomination for A Complete Unknown, and he humorously staged a fake award loss to Kenan Thompson. Sketches in the episode included Bungee, where Chalamet led a chaotic fitness class, and Big Benny’s Cafe, which highlighted a stand-up comedy-themed barista training session.

The episode also parodied the rise of artificial intelligence with the sketch AI, alongside another segment titled Oedipal Arrangements.

Musically, Chalamet performed a medley of Bob Dylan songs, including Outlaw Blues and Three Angels, introduced by Adam Sandler. Following this was an acoustic performance of Tomorrow Is a Long Time.

The episode also featured Weekend Update segments with Colin Jost and Michael Che, plus an animated short called God. According to NBC's data, this SNL instalment became the third most-watched livestream on Peacock.

A brief look at Timothée Chalamet’s career

Timothée Chalamet, born December 27, 1995, in New York City, is an American and French actor known for his bilingual fluency and dual citizenship. He began acting in his teens, appearing in shows like Homeland and Law & Order, and made his film debut with small roles in Men, Women & Children and Interstellar.

Chalamet’s breakout came with Call Me by Your Name (2017), which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making him one of the youngest nominees in the category.

He later took on roles in acclaimed films like Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women, before leading major projects such as Dune and Wonka. Recently, his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown secured him a second Oscar nomination and the SAG Award for Best Actor.

Beyond films, Chalamet has performed on stage and hosted SNL three times, including a rare double duty appearance in 2025. Also recognised for his fashion influence, he became the first solo male to feature on the cover of British Vogue and is a global ambassador for luxury brands Cartier and Chanel.

SNL cast lineup, where to stream it, and when to watch it live

List of cast members on SNL tonight (April 26)

The Saturday Night Live cast for the April 26, 2025, episode included the following members:

Repertory Players

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Cameos

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Adam Sandler

Musical Appearance

James Blake

Onscreen Appearance

Writer Moss Perricone

Where to watch the latest SNL episodes?

As of April 2025, viewers have multiple options to watch SNL live or on-demand:

New episodes of Saturday Night Live are broadcast live on NBC every Saturday at 11:30 pm ET as part of the channel’s regular programming lineup.

Peacock, NBC’s official streaming service, also offers live access to Saturday Night Live. The Premium plan is available for $7.99 per month, while the Premium Plus tier, which offers an ad-free experience and offline viewing, is priced at $11.99 per month.

Several live TV streaming platforms, including YouTube TV and FuboTV, carry NBC in their channel selections, allowing subscribers to stream SNL live. Pricing varies depending on the provider, so checking current rates directly is advised.

Viewers should note that subscription costs and availability may change, so it is recommended to verify the latest information with each platform.

SNL's air timings

Audiences can tune in to watch Saturday Night Live tonight on NBC at the scheduled broadcast times:

Time Zone Air Time Eastern Time (ET, New York) 11:30 pm (April 26) Pacific Time (PT, Los Angeles) 8:30 pm (April 26) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT, London) 3:30 am (April 27) Central European Time (CET, Paris/Berlin) 4:30 am (April 27) Indian Standard Time (IST, New Delhi) 9:00 am (April 27) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST, Sydney) 1:30 pm (April 27)

Stay tuned for more updates.

