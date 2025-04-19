Who is hosting SNL tonight (April 19)? Everything to know

SNL fans tuning in tonight, April 19, will not get a new episode. NBC is re-airing the January 18 episode featuring comedian Dave Chappelle as host and GloRilla as the musical guest. This encore follows a strong recent run that included Jon Hamm’s return on April 12 and Jack Black’s appearance the week before.

The current break is part of its spring schedule pause, likely timed around Easter weekend. As per NBC’s updated lineup, the show will resume on May 3 with Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson hosting for the second time and singer Benson Boone making his musical debut.

Tonight’s rebroadcast is the 11th episode from SNL’s 50th season. It originally featured Chappelle’s 17-minute monologue and sketches like Immigrant Dad Talk Show 2 and Pop the Balloon, along with GloRilla performing Yeah Glo! and Let Her Cook. The episode stirred conversations due to political commentary, especially with the U.S. presidential transition as a backdrop.

Dave Chappelle hosts SNL this evening, April 19, 2025

This marked Chappelle’s fourth appearance as host and included the longest monologue in SNL history, nearly 17 minutes where he touched on political themes like the U.S. presidential transition, California wildfires, and global empathy, ending with a message for Donald Trump and viewers to “do better.”

The episode opened with an MSNBC-themed cold open parodying media coverage of Trump’s inauguration and cabinet picks. Notably, sketches like Immigrant Dad Talk Show 2 featured Chappelle reprising the role of a blunt neighbour, while Evacuation Alert delivered a fast-paced series of family secrets amidst a wildfire crisis.

Weekend Update tackled topics including the TikTok ban, a new AI law, and celebrity news, with Michael Longfellow and Sarah Sherman delivering standout guest spots.

Dave Chappelle also appeared in Pop the Balloon, a spoof of viral dating shows, alongside Donnell Rawlings and GloRilla. The rapper performed Yeah Glo! and a medley of Whatchu Kno About Me and Let Her Cook.

A brief look at Dave Chappelle’s career

Dave Chappelle rose to fame as the creator and lead of Chappelle’s Show, which aired from 2003 to 2006 and became a defining moment in sketch comedy. During its third season, while the show was still at its peak, he made a surprising exit in 2005 due to creative disagreements and growing concerns about how audiences were interpreting his work.

After stepping away from the spotlight, he eventually made a major return with a string of Netflix stand-up specials. Titles like The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas earned widespread praise for their bold perspective but also sparked backlash for their takes on topics like race and identity.

In 2019, he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which stands as the highest recognition in American comedy, and confirmed his influence as one of the most important and polarising comedians in recent memory. With his latest appearance on SNL, he continues to hold a reputation for challenging norms and pushing boundaries.

He has earned five Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017 and 2021 and three for his stand-up specials Equanimity and Sticks & Stones, which were honoured for both their writing and performance.

SNL cast lineup, where to stream it, and when to watch it live

List of cast members on SNL tonight (April 19):

On April 19, 2025, the Saturday Night Live lineup consisted of the following cast members:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Weekend Update Anchors:

Colin Jost

Michael Che

Where to watch the latest SNL episodes?

As of April 2025, there are several ways to watch Saturday Night Live, both live and on-demand:

Every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, NBC broadcasts fresh installments of Saturday Night Live as part of its live programming lineup.

broadcasts fresh installments of Saturday Night Live as part of its live programming lineup. NBC’s dedicated streaming platform, Peacock , provides real-time access for audiences to watch the show as it airs. The Premium subscription is priced at $7.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $13.99 per month and includes offline viewing.

, provides real-time access for audiences to watch the show as it airs. The Premium subscription is priced at $7.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $13.99 per month and includes offline viewing. Live TV Streaming Services: Services such as YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC as part of their channel lineups, enabling subscribers to stream in real time. Subscription rates vary, so it's best to check with each provider for up-to-date pricing.

Availability and pricing are subject to change, so confirming details directly with the platforms is recommended.

SNL's air timings

Viewers can watch SNL Tonight live on NBC at the following scheduled times.

Region Time Zone Broadcast Time Date New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 PM Saturday, April 19 Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) 8:30 PM Saturday, April 19 London, UK British Summer Time (BST) 4:30 AM Sunday, April 20 Berlin, Germany Central European Summer Time (CEST) 5:30 AM Sunday, April 20 New Delhi, India Indian Standard Time (IST) 9:00 AM Sunday, April 20 Sydney, Australia Australian Eastern Time (AEST) 1:30 PM Sunday, April 20

Stay tuned for more updates.

