Oshi no Ko: The past life connection between Ruby and Aqua Hoshino, explored

With its engaging plot and captivating characters, Oshi no Ko has taken the anime and manga world by storm. Ruby and Aqua Hoshino, two fraternal twins with distinct personalities and backgrounds, are among the series' interesting characters. However, as the story progresses, it becomes evident that their fates are interwoven in mysterious ways that neither of them could have predicted.

From their unique experiences to their amazing encounters, we will take a close look at the secrets that link these two intriguing characters together.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and the opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Oshi no Ko: Tension between Ruby and Aqua reaches boiling point

Oshi no Ko is adapted from the manga written and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, It is a captivating and emotional story that explores the themes of love, fate, and the complex relationships between siblings.

Aqua Hoshino, a young idol who conceals his actual identity and battles with emotions of shame and responsibility from his previous life, is one of the story's most interesting characters.

However, his bond with Ruby, his younger twin sister, is what makes him unique. Although Ruby has the ability to become an idol in her own right, Aqua has always stood firm, and Ruby has grown to dislike the former's overprotectiveness.

One of the most distinguishing elements of Ruby and Aqua's relationship is the revelation of their past connection to one another. In the past, Aqua was a gynecologist named Gorou Amemiya who was murdered by an obsessive fan of Ai, who came to Gorou for her delivery. Ruby was a young patient and friend of Gorou who passed away from a terminal illness, and both of them get reincarnated as Ai twins.

Ai is a talented but naive young girl who is a pop idol in the entertainment industry. She gets pregnant at the age of sixteen with Aqua and Ruby, and now she also has to hide the fact from the world to save her rising career.

She also faces competitors who are willing to resort to underhanded tactics, such as blackmail and cheating, to get ahead. All of these conflicts have the potential to be dire and even life-threatening for Ai, and there are characters who are determined to see her fail.

After his mother's murder, Aqua is desperate to shield Ruby from suffering the same tragedy in their new lives and will do all it takes to keep her from following in the footsteps of an idol. He's made it his mission to undermine her efforts while keeping his background hidden from her, and as a result, their chemistry has become complicated.

Ruby, on the other hand, is unaware of Aqua's past and is simply frustrated by his constant interference with her dreams of becoming an idol. She's a determined and driven young woman who dreams of succeeding in a cutthroat industry, and she sees Aqua's actions as a hindrance rather than protection.

As the story of Oshi no Ko progresses, we see the tension between Ruby and Aqua come to a boiling point, with each trying to navigate their own personal struggles while simultaneously dealing with the other's frustrations.

It's a complex and fascinating dynamic, and it's what sets Oshi no Ko apart from other manga and anime in its exploration of the themes of fate, reincarnation, and the complexities of love and loss.

As viewers, we can't help but feel a sense of urgency as the story of Oshi no Ko unfolds, as we root for Ruby and Aqua to overcome their differences and come to an understanding.

It's a testament to Yokoyari's illustration that fans can become so invested in characters whose pasts are shrouded in mystery and whose future is uncertain. Oshi no Ko is a masterful blend of emotional drama and psychological suspense that keeps viewers wanting more.

Poll : 0 votes