I Am Your Biggest Fan on Lifetime: Full cast list

I Am Your Biggest Fan is a 2025 Lifetime television film that looks at the risks of fame and fandom. It follows the life of a high-rated TV show actress who is dealing with cyberbullies and public fury. As she hides from the fame and all the issues she's facing, she meets a teenage girl who claims to be her biggest supporter.

Ad

While their meeting is seemingly harmless, it takes a turn when the actress becomes a captive of the teen's distorted world. The show takes a look at the ill side of stardom and the dangers accompanying public exposure. I Am Your Biggest Fan boasts a multicultural cast of actors who bring their experience from their other projects in film and television.

The leading actors are Denise Gossett, Meghan Carrasquillo, Colton Tapp, J. Barrett Cooper, and Bryson JonSteele. I Am Your Biggest Fan is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Ad

Trending

Lead cast of I Am Your Biggest Fan

1) Denise Gossett as Miranda

Denise Gossett at LA Premiere Of Pure Flix's "Woodlawn" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Denise Gossett portrays Miranda, the lead character of I Am Your Biggest Fan, a TV actress stuck in a perilous scenario.

Ad

Denise Gossett is best known for her appearances in Get the Gringo (2012) with Mel Gibson and I Saw the Light (2015) with Tom Hiddleston. She has appeared as a guest on The Office, Veronica Mars, and Zoey 101 (as Tipper Rivers).

In 2001, she created Shriekfest, a Los Angeles horror/sci-fi film festival that LA Weekly has dubbed "LA's Most Successful & Entertaining Horror Film Festival." She still acts in indie movies and was seen in Staycation, 2024, along with TV movies like My Husband's Other Face.

Ad

2) Meghan Carrasquillo as Delilah

Meghan Carrasquillo at "Stiletto" Industry Screening - Source: Getty

Meghan Carrasquillo plays the role of Delilah, the teenage fan whose fixation becomes the source of tension in I Am Your Biggest Fan. Carrasquillo is an actress, producer, and director with credits in Stiletto (2024), Four. (2024), and Hider in My House (2022). She also has more than 15 credits across TV movies, horror movies like Devilreaux, and dramas like Blind Waters.

Ad

She started her career in theater as a child, later writing plays and screenplays, and now looks to direct her work. Carrasquillo stresses perseverance, patience, and vision in her creative process, juggling acting with producing and directing work such as the upcoming short Bot or Not.

3) Colton Tapp as Cody

Colton Tapp (image via X/@

Colton Tapp stars as Cody in the movie. Tapp has worked in independent movies, TV shows, and short films. His first major role was in Three Days in August (2016), and he later acted in the sci-fi thriller Expulsion (2020), where he had dual roles. He was nominated for Best Actor at the Los Angeles Film Awards for his role in Expulsion.

Ad

Tapp also made appearances in TV shows like Walker (2024) on The CW, and Vindication (2019, 2024). His work is both acting and producing, with awards for short films.

4) J. Barrett Cooper as Barry

J. Barrett Cooper in The Gift of Christmas (2020) (image via Silver Hills Pictures)

J. Barrett Cooper, who plays Barry in I Am Your Biggest Fan, is an actor, director, and fight choreographer. He also co-founded the Savage Rose Classical Theatre Company.

Ad

He has directed and acted in productions such as Macbeth and King Lear and worked as fight director for the Kentucky Opera. Cooper has also instructed theatre and stage combat at several schools, including Indiana University Southeast.

5) Bryson JonSteele as Young Cody

Bryson JonSteele (Image via Instagram/@bryson jonsteele)

Bryson JonSteele plays Young Cody, suggesting the movie could have flashbacks or delve into the history of Colton Tapp's character. Bryson JonSteele is a SAG-AFTRA-eligible child actor and model based in Florida, who started his career at the age of four.

Ad

He has worked on TV shows such as Station 19 and Three Busy Debras, as well as Christmas movies like The Christmas Thief. With more than 50 credits, Bryson also models for top brands and hosts red-carpet events, backed by professional acting training.

I Am Your Biggest Fan will be available for streaming on Lifetime on May 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More