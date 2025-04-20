Sins of My Husband on Lifetime: Full list of cast 

The Lifetime original film Sins of My Husband aired on April 20, 2025, on the television network. The movie features Sarah Christine Smith, Alaina Huffman, Hayley Sales, Michael Antonakos, Dalias Blake, Meghan K. Lees, Juliette Hawk, Beth Fotheringham, and Matt Brown.

The plot of Sins of My Husband explores secrets, betrayal, and the disintegration of a family life. All of the cast members bring their experience from past work in films and television to the ensemble film.

The primary cast of Sins of My Husband

1) Sarah Christine Smith as Brenda

Sarah Christine Smith portrays Brenda. The actor has had various TV movie and series appearances. Her experience includes working in CSI: NY, Big Bad Wolf, and Love's Second Chance. Smith also worked in indie films and Lifetime originals, cementing herself in the TV movie circuit.

2) Alaina Huffman portrays Doreen Blake

Netflix New York Special Screening Of "THE PERFECTION" - Source: Getty

Alaina Huffman is cast as Doreen Blake in the movie. Huffman has experience in science fiction and television drama series. She portrayed Black Canary in Smallville and appeared as Abaddon in Supernatural regularly. Huffman also played Tamara Johansen in Stargate Universe, gaining acclaim in genre television.

3) Hayley Sales as Katherine Dandridge

Hayley Sales North American Leg Of Virtual World Tour (Image via Getty)

Hayley Sales is seen as Katherine Dandridge. Sales is a singer-songwriter and an actress. She has acted in Deadpool 2 and Lucy Hank. As a singer, she has released several albums and singles and has received global recognition for her music career.

4) Michael Antonakos as Louis Blake

Michael Antonakos portrays the character of Louis Blake. His voice and motion capture experience include video games, particularly starring as Alexios in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Antonakos has been seen in various TV shows, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as a range of feature and TV movies.

5) Dalias Blake as Detective Harrison

Dalias Blake (Image via Instagram)

Dalias Blake also features in the film as Detective Harrison. Blake has had a significant amount of experience in television and film, with appearances in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Ice Rink Murders, and more. He is known for playing supporting roles in several Canadian and American productions.

6) Meghan K. Lees as Joan

Meghan K. Lees is a part of the film's ensemble cast. Lees has appeared in TV movies and short films, such as Virgin River and Yellowjackets. She has also been involved in production work behind the camera.

7) Juliette Hawk as Suzie Blake

Juliette Hawk (Image via Instagram)

Juliette Hawk is included among the main cast. She has worked in independent films and television productions, including credits in short films and TV supporting roles like Mystery On Mistletoe Lane, Holidazed, and the Secrets on Maple Street trilogy.

8) Beth Fotheringham as Elaine

Beth Fotheringham (Image via Instagram)

Beth Fotheringham is the newest addition to the cast of Sins of My Husband, bringing stage and screen experience. She has performed in stage plays and has acted in short films and TV series like When Mum Becomes a Murderer (2024) and Just Like a Christmas Movie (2023).

9) Matt Brown as Tony Dandridge

Matt Brown completes the core cast of Sins of My Husband. Brown has television experience, having worked in series and TV movies, like Ride of the Night, The Curse of Harold, Ninja Chronicles: Invincible, and It's Not All Right.

Crew of Sins of My Husband

Soran Mardookhi, who has worked on independent films and TV movies, is the director of the film. Rolfe Kanefsky, an author and director of many genre films, both thrillers and horror films, is the film's writer.

Sins of My Husband contains a cast whose backgrounds in TV, film, and music offer a range of experience for the Lifetime original film.

