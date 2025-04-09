7 shows to watch if you like Station 19

Set in the high-stakes world of Seattle firefighting, Station 19 dives straight into the lives of first responders who run toward danger when most would sprint the other way. A spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, the series blends action with emotion, flipping between blazing rescues and personal entanglements.

At Station 19, each emergency brings chaos, and life at the firehouse is just as intense. Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) leads the team while navigating grief and leadership. She’s joined by Ben Warren (Jason George), a former surgeon turned firefighter, and Captain Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), who struggles with his past.

Here’s a roundup of 7 shows that bring a similar energy to the screen.

Chicago Fire, Grey's Anatomy, and 5 other shows like Station 19

1) Tacoma FD

Still from Tacoma FD (Image via Prime Video)

Tacoma FD flips the firefighter script. Instead of high-stakes emergencies and emotional meltdowns, it leans hard into laughs. Set in one of the rainiest cities in the U.S., the firefighters at Tacoma’s station aren’t exactly drowning in action. So, when fires are few, mischief fills the gap. Think prank wars, absurd drills, and wildly unnecessary competitions.

The show stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme—best known from the Super Troopers crew—as Chief Terry and Captain Eddie. The banter’s nonstop. The fire? Rarely literal. It’s more about personality clashes than backdrafts.

Where Station 19 chases intensity, Tacoma FD coasts through chaos with a grin. But underneath the gags, there's still that found-family dynamic. Just with way more hot sauce and fart jokes.

Perfect for anyone into first responder stories with a twist—and a breather from the heavier beats of Station 19. Here's what else lands in that same zone. Currently streaming on Prime Video.

2) 9-1-1: Lone Star

Still from 911 Lone Star (Image via Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star mixes high-stakes rescues with personal drama, all set against the backdrop of Austin, Texas. It follows Owen Strand, a New York firefighter—played by Rob Lowe—who relocates to rebuild a firehouse after tragedy. But this isn’t just another uniformed squad. The crew's packed with distinct personalities, each carrying their own baggage and backstories.

The show blends wild emergencies—lava sinkholes, bull stampedes—with deeper themes of grief, identity, and second chances. With a cast including Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, and Sierra McClain, the action stays fast-paced, but the characters keep it grounded.

While Station 19 captures Seattle’s intensity, Lone Star brings the heat in a different setting, both focusing on teamwork and personal struggles. Streaming now on Disney+.

3) Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire kicks things off at Firehouse 51, where every call could flip from routine to chaos in seconds. It's not just about blazing buildings or flipped cars—it’s about the lives behind the uniforms. Squad members juggle personal losses, career pressure, and the weight of showing up for each other, day in and day out.

Led by characters like Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the crew runs deep. Friendships get messy. Romances spark and crash. Tensions build. It’s a rhythm that feels lived-in, not dressed up.

The show mixes intense rescues with emotional moments, balancing adrenaline and heart. Like Station 19, it follows a tight-knit firehouse crew but adds Chicago’s grit. Fans of ensemble casts and found-family themes will find Chicago Fire just as compelling. The show is currently streaming on Peacock.

4) Fire Country

Stills from Fire Country (Image via CBS)

Fire Country drops into NorCal with a fiery premise—literally. The series follows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a convict trying to shave years off his sentence by joining an inmate firefighter program. The thing is, he ends up back in his hometown. Especially when past mistakes start flaring up faster than the wildfires.

The cast brings solid heat—Billy Burke, Diane Farr, and Kevin Alejandro, to name a few. It’s fast-paced and character-driven, with emotional landmines scattered between rescue missions. Family tension, redemption arcs, and second chances all crackle beneath the surface.

Like Station 19, it’s not just fire scenes and sirens—it’s about people burning through their baggage while doing one of the most dangerous jobs out there. Same pulse-pounding energy. Same tangled relationships. Just traded in Seattle rain for California firestorms. For fans chasing that high-octane, emotionally messy vibe, Fire Country sits right in the Station 19 wheelhouse. Currently streaming on Paramount Plus.

5) Grey's Anatomy

Still from Grey's Anatomy (Image via Hulu)

Grey’s Anatomy walks the line between heart surgery and heartbreak—and rarely skips a beat. Set in Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial, it follows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) from intern to surgical powerhouse. Along the way, there’s loss, love, trauma, friendship, and a whole lot of scalpels. The show doesn’t shy away from life’s messier side.

The ensemble cast has seen countless shakeups, but familiar names like Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Chandra Wilson, and Justin Chambers helped build a legacy. From dramatic monologues in hospital stairwells to wild plot twists (yes, that plane crash), Grey’s became more than just a medical drama. It’s a cultural moment. And somehow, even 20 seasons in, it’s still pumping.

For fans of Station 19, the connection runs deeper than tone—Grey’s literally birthed it. Same universe. Same Seattle skies. Same cocktail of chaos and compassion. It’s the blueprint for Station 19’s emotional core. Currently streaming on Hulu

6) LA Fire & Rescue

LA Fire & Rescue swaps scripted drama for real-life intensity. Set in the heart of Los Angeles County, this docuseries dives into the everyday grind of the LA County Fire Department—one of the busiest and most diverse departments in the country.

No actors. Just actual first responders handling wildfires, car crashes, medical emergencies, and everything in between. Every episode follows different stations, offering a fly-on-the-wall look at what it means to run into danger while the rest of the world runs out.

It’s less about plot twists and more about real stakes. And while Station 19 thrives on emotional arcs and tight-knit crews, LA Fire & Rescue brings that same energy—just without a script.

For fans drawn to the high-stakes world of Station 19, this one's a grounded, no-frills companion that shows firefighting exactly as it is. Currently streaming on Peacock.

7) Third Watch

Still from Third Watch (Image via NBC)

Third Watch (1999–2005) followed firefighters, paramedics, and cops on the intense 3–11 p.m. shift in post-9/11 NYC. With a stellar cast—including Coby Bell, Eddie Cibrian, and Molly Price—it captured the chaos, heartbreak, and split-second decisions of first responders.

For those drawn to Station 19’s fast-paced intensity and tight crew dynamics, Third Watch walks the same beat—just with a little more grit under the fingernails. Currently streaming on Peacock.

Whether it's the high-stakes rescues or the firehouse family drama, these shows capture the same adrenaline-fueled spirit that made Station 19 a hit. Each one brings its own flavor—some funnier, some grittier—but all worth the binge.

