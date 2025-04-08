Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fire Country season 3 episode 17, titled Fire and Ice, will air on April 11, 2025, on CBS. The next episode of the action drama series centers on a case wherein the crew of Station 42 will respond to an emergency in a ski resort. Some personal dilemmas will also be highlighted, including Vince's attempt to reach out to his father.

The latest Season 3 of Fire Country premiered on October 18, 2024, on CBS. After its return from midseason break in January, the series still tracks the personal and working lives of Station 42 firemen and Three Rock prisoners.

The current plotlines of the recent episodes are Walter's declining health condition, Jake and Violet's relationship, Eve and Sharon's fight against Oxalta, and Bode and Audrey's romance.

When will Fire Country season 3 episode 17 be released?

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episode 17, will air on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 11, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time April 11, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time April 11, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time April 11, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 17?

Fire Country season 3, episode 17 will be available to watch on CBS this Friday at its scheduled broadcast time. Paramount+ offers the episode on demand the day after its CBS broadcast. New episodes air every Friday on the network.

Live streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV also provide CBS with a subscription. Availability may differ based on location, so it is recommended to refer to local listings or the official CBS website for precise information and streaming options.

A brief recap of Fire Country season 3 episode 16

In Fire Country season 3, episode 16, titled Dirty Money, Bode teams up with his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, to investigate an attempted murder on her estranged father, Wes Fox. Wes, recently released from prison, has returned to illegally growing substances, also involving Bode and jeopardizing his parole. The situation escalates when Wes is intentionally bitten by a rattlesnake by his worker in an attempt to kill him.

This leads to a confrontation that results in a fire at Wes's marijuana farm. Meanwhile, Sharon negotiates a deal with Oxalta, the company responsible for contaminating Three Rock's water supply. She secures funds for cleanup and Manny's stay out of prison in exchange for non-disclosure agreements. Bode, not bound by any NDA, emerges as the only person capable of exposing the truth and seeking justice for Three Rock.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 episode 17

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions. Vince struggles to connect with his father."

The teaser for episode 17 does not disclose much about the case but hints at the addition of a new guest member to the cast. Max Theiriot breaks the news that country artist Jelly Roll will be making his acting debut in the upcoming episode of Fire Country.

Roll is an American singer from Nashville, Tennessee, known for using country, rock, and hip-hop styles in his music. He rose to fame with hits such as Son of a Sinner and Need a Favor, and has been awarded several CMT Music Awards. He says in the trailer,

"I've been singing about redemption, now I'm stepping into the fire to live it."

Stay tuned for more Fire Country.

