Fire Country season 3 episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 16, Dirty Money, will premiere on April 4, 2025. The action drama series went on a brief hiatus after airing episode 15 on March 14, 2025. The upcoming episode will take forward Bode's journey and challenges as a full-time firefighter.

Fire Country season 3 premiered on October 18, 2024. The series went on fall break in December and returned to the channel in January. The current season stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke. The show was renewed for a fourth season in February.

When will Fire Country season 3 episode 16 be released?

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone (Image via X/@FireCountryCBS)

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episode 16, titled Dirty Money, will be released on April 4, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The release timing varies in different regions, due to the time zones. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 4, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time April 4, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time April 4, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time April 4, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 16?

Fire Country season 3 episode 16 will air on CBS at its scheduled broadcast time on April 4, 2025. The episode has been pushed back two weeks to accommodate the 2025 NCAA tournament. Another live-streaming option for episode 16 includes Paramount+ Showtime.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers can access the episode the day after it airs, April 5, 2025. Live TV platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV also offer CBS in their channel lineup. All previous episodes of season 3 can be watched on Paramount+.

A brief recap of Fire Country season 3 episode 15

The latest episode of Fire Country focuses on the multiple personal and professional struggles faced by the main characters. Manny becomes ill in episode 14, and in episode 15, his health worsens. Eve gets worried and starts looking for answers. She finds out that a chemical conglomerate named Oxalta is poisoning the well water with pesticides, that the inmates are drinking.

All the other inmates also get sick, and Eve wants to take down Oxalta. The company has ties with influential people. Eve's investigation is halted midway, and fans can expect her to tackle this problem in the coming episodes.

Meanwhile, Vince and Sharon decide to move Walter into a care facility despite his resistance. A storm forces them to take cover at Station 42. Vince and Walter get into a heated argument. By the end of the episode, Walter understands his son's perspective and agrees to the move.

Bode and Jake handle an emergency in a collapsing lighthouse. They rescue stranded tourists and save a ship lost in the storm. Jake's budding romance with Violet faces a hurdle when she reveals she will take up a new job at Oxalta.

Bode's behavior gets suspicious towards the end of the episode. He tells two different stories to Audrey and Vince about a hand injury. Bode's parole officer also appears in this episode, hinting at some oncoming trouble for him in Fire Country.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 episode 16

Fire Country season 3 episode 16 is expected to address many ongoing storylines that were left without closure. Fans are curious to know what Bode did with the pills he is hiding, and whether it has any connection with his recent behavioral change. They can anticipate these questions to be answered in the upcoming episode.

The major plot will revolve around Station 42's battle with Oxalta, the chemical company responsible for Birch's death. In an interview with Parade dated March 7, 2025, Kevin Alejandro talked about this arc, saying,

“It shows the opportunity that Three Rock has, led by Eve, to step up, and really shows the genuine sort of camaraderie that Three Rock has. And so we go on a journey of figuring out what the hell is going on over at Three Rock, but it leads to something much bigger towards the end of this season.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country.

