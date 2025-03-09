Fire Country season 3 episode 14 recap: Is Manny's illness part of something bigger?

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 14, titled Death Trap, premiered on March 7, 2025. The latest episode of the action drama series addresses multiple ongoing storylines in the background of a wellness check turned fire emergency for Station 42.

In Fire Country season 3 episode 14, Bode and Audrey's relationship progresses as they go on their first date, meanwhile, Vince and Sharon worry about Walter's condition after an accident. However, the character that grabs the most attention is Manny, who somehow catches the same illness that took Birch's life in the previous episode.

Eve suspects that something is off about Birch's sudden death from just a cold. Before she can get an autopsy done, Birch's body is cremated, and she is not allowed to speak to his sister. All this hints at foul play, and since Manny's symptoms mirror Birch's, his life is at risk in Fire Country season 3.

After Birch's death, Manny falls sick in Fire Country season 3 episode 14

In the previous episode of Fire Country season 3, an inmate at Three Rock named Birch loses his life after getting a cold and refusing treatment. Eve is initially regretful, thinking she did not do enough to save Birch, but she is suspicious of how just a cold can claim his life.

After talking with Bode, Eve pushes for an autopsy. Birch's sister, Wendy, agrees, only to back out later without any explanation. To make matters worse, Birch's body is cremated before Eve can get a chance to talk to Wendy again, and she is told she cannot contact Wendy anymore.

After that, Manny becomes the next firefighter to mysteriously fall ill in Fire Country. His symptoms are exactly like Birch’s, and this fact, combined with Wendy's behavior, raises fears in Eve's mind. Now, with Manny’s health rapidly deteriorating, Eve has to uncover the truth before it's too late.

Fire Country season 3 episode 14: Bode opens up to Audrey, and Gabriela seeks closure

In Fire Country season 3 episode 14, Bode and Audrey share a romantic moment when Bode opens up to Audrey about his struggles with addiction. In the last episode, Bode's ex-coach gives him some pills to deal with his mental state.

While on his first date with Audrey this week, he confesses that he still has the pills but hasn’t taken them. He explains that keeping the pills makes him feel in control of his emotions, and Audrey supports him.

Meanwhile, Gabriela finally addresses her breakup with Bode and seeks closure. She might still love him, but it is time to let go and move forward. Bode and Gabriela have an honest conversation, and they have no hard feelings.

In fact, fans can expect a new love interest for Gabriela in the coming episodes. She seemingly has a spark with Finn, the kindhearted stranger who guest-starred in Fire Country season 3 episode 14.

Walter’s dementia puts the Leone family to the test

Still from the show (Image via X/@FireCountryCBS)

In Fire Country season 3 episode 14, the Leone family deals with Walter’s worsening dementia and faces the reality of the situation. Although Vince and Sharon have hired in-house help for Walter, it is revealed that Walter has been secretly avoiding his medication.

Once Vince and Sharon are out of the house, Walter steals Sharon’s car and disappears, forcing her to call for a silver alert. The Station 42 crew scrambles to find him, and they discover the car abandoned on the roadside, whereas Walter is home.

When questioned, he has no memory of what happened, and he thinks he was handling a past firefighting call. The incident leads the Leone family to face the painful truth that Walter needs full-time care, which they can't provide alone. Fans can expect Vince and Sharon to make a difficult decision in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country.

