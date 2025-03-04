Fire Country season 3 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 14, will premiere on March 7, 2025. In the upcoming episode of the action drama series, the Station 42 team responds to a wellness check that escalates into a fire emergency. The episode will also focus on personal issues as Vince and Sharon struggle with Walter's Alzheimer's.

Ad

Season 3 of Fire Country premiered on October 18, 2024. The show stars an ensemble cast including Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke. CBS announced the fourth season of the show via Instagram on February 20, 2025.

When will Fire Country season 3 episode 14 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@FireCountryCBS)

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episode 14, titled Death Trap, will be released on March 7, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Ad

Trending

Due to the difference in time zones, the release timing may vary in different regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time March 7, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time March 7, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time March 7, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time March 7, 2025 9 p.m.

Ad

Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 14?

Fire Country season 3 episode 14 will air on CBS this Friday at its scheduled broadcast time. There are two streaming options for the episode: Paramount+ Showtime offers live streaming, and Paramount+ Essential provides access to the show the day after it airs.

Interested viewers can avail Paramount+ Essential at $7.99 for a month and $59.99 for a year, while a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription costs $12.99/month and $119.99/year.

Ad

The episode can also be watched through live TV platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV. All previous episodes of season 3 are available on Paramount+.

A brief recap of Fire Country season 3 episode 13

Ad

In Fire Country season 3 episode 13, Bode is confronted with his past when an emergency takes him back to his old high school. At Edgewater's country clash baseball game, a kid named Nolan gets stuck in a pipe while trying to smoke bomb his own dugout.

While trying to rescue Nolan, Bode is forced to face Drew, his old coach, who taunts him about rehab. Bode is still struggling with the trauma of losing a man on a call in the last episode, and he gets into a verbal fight with Drew.

Ad

However, their relationship comes full circle when Bode urges Drew to change his coaching methods and do better for the current students like Nolan, which Drew understands. Towards the end, Drew offers Bode some over-the-counter drugs to deal with his mental state, and the next episode will explore what Bode chooses to do with them.

Meanwhile, Jake decides to strike a new relationship with the sister of a student whom he helps on the call. Vince’s past resurfaces when his ex, Renee, reveals he once proposed to her, leaving Sharon unsettled.

Ad

Sharon is ultimately assured by Vince, who convinces her that Renee was his past. Through all this, tragedy strikes Three Rock when a sick prisoner, Birch, hides his illness and later dies, creating trouble for Eve and Manny in the coming episodes.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 episode 14

Ad

The logline of episode 14 reads:

"The station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire; Vince and Sharon are forced to face the reality of his father's ballooning cognitive troubles."

The trailer for the upcoming episode opens with Gabriela telling Eve and Jake, "I still love Bode on some level, and everyone can tell." This hints that the episode will address Bode and Gabriela's on-again-off-again relationship while exploring the budding romance between Bode and Audrey as well. With Vince and Sharon dealing with Walter's Alzheimer's diagnosis, fans can expect multiple personal arcs from episode 14.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE