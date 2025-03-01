Fire Country season 3 episode 13 recap: Bode’s past comes back to haunt him at Edgewater's baseball game

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 13, titled My Team, premiered on February 28, 2025. In the latest episode of the action drama series, the firefighters of Station 42 handle an emergency at Edgewater's annual county clash baseball game. Through this arc, Bode is pulled back to his old high school. He is forced to confront the incident that cost him his baseball career and pushed him towards drugs, and ultimately towards the dark period in his life.

In Fire Country season 3 episode 13, Bode meets his former coach, Drew, who first offered him pills to deal with his injury, which led to his addiction. Drew even taunts Bode about rehab, and the two almost get into a fight. However, their relationship comes full circle when Bode encourages Drew not to make the same mistake again with another troubled young player, thus breaking the cycle in Fire Country season 3.

Old wounds reopen as Bode struggles with the past in Fire Country season 3 episode 13

In Fire Country season 3 episode 13, the Station 42 team responds to a call at Bode's high school's baseball game, where a child named Nolan was stuck in a pipe while trying to smoke bomb the dugout. Returning to his former high school reopens memories of the injury that ended Bode's promising baseball career and led to his addiction.

Things get worse when he runs into Drew, his former coach who initially got him opioids and was a witness to Bode's downfall. Drew taunts Bode about his time in rehab, and the two have a heated conversation that almost gets physical.

Since Bode is also struggling with the recent loss of Rafael, a man who died in front of him on a call, this confrontation with his past sends him spiraling. The bright side to this storyline comes when Bode convinces Drew to go easy on Nolan and not make the same mistake he did with Bode.

However, this closure comes with a twist when Drew offers Bode some pills to deal with his current mental state towards the end of the episode. What Bode does with the pills is kept a secret and makes fans question whether Bode will relapse and repeat past mistakes in Fire Country season 3.

Fire Country season 3 episode 13: A prisoner’s illness ends in tragedy at Three Rock

Still from the show (Image via X/@FireCountryCBS)

In Fire Country season 3 episode 13, Eve and Manny get into a troublesome situation when a prisoner, Birch, hides the severity of his illness to avoid being sent back to prison. Birch gets a cold towards the beginning of the episode, but he fears that leaving the camp and going back to the infirmary means losing his chance at redemption.

He also believes that if he goes back to prison, he might relapse, and he doesn't want to risk it after just getting sober. Birch pushes through his symptoms, refusing medical help despite warnings from Manny and Eve. Birch's condition deteriorates rapidly, and he loses consciousness. By the time the firefighters are called to assist, he collapses and later dies.

His death reignites tensions between the inmates and the authorities, and fans look forward to seeing what this means for Eve and Manny in the coming episodes of season 3.

New romances and past connections appear in Fire Country season 3 episode 13

In Fire Country season 3 episode 13, new romances and past connections appear unexpectedly. At the baseball game, Jake helps a high school mascot whose headgear is glued to her skin by the rival team. While on the job, he finds himself connecting with the mascot's older sister.

However, Jake is still struggling with the loss of Cara and his role as Jen's stepfather, and he hesitates to put himself back out there. Towards the end, the sister shows clear interest in Jake, and he asks for her number, hinting at the possibility of some new romance in Fire Country.

Meanwhile, Vince’s past resurfaces when his ex, Renee, returns for the big Edgewater baseball game. Initially, Sharon and Renee get along, but their conversation takes an awkward turn when Renee accidentally reveals that Vince once proposed to her, just a year before he married Sharon.

This revelation makes Sharon question whether she was Vince’s second choice. However, Vince reassures her, making it clear that Renee was his mistake and Sharon was always the one he was intended to marry.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

