Actor Rob Lowe has built a reputation for his charm, humor, and long-lasting Hollywood career, but in 2019, he made headlines for an entirely different reason: his sleep habits. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rob Lowe playfully admitted that he gets better rest when he’s away from home and not sharing a bed with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

While some might interpret this as an unusual confession, Lowe explained that it had nothing to do with his love for his wife but rather her nighttime habits.

Rob Lowe jokingly revealed that Berkoff has a late-night obsession with playing Family Feud on her iPad, often waking him up in the middle of the night to ask random trivia questions. He described the experience as disruptive, making it difficult for him to get a full night’s rest.

He said:

"My sleep on the road, muahh! (Chef's kiss)"

Rob Lowe married Sheryl Berkoff on July 22, 1991. The couple met on a blind date in the 1980s and reconnected while working on Lowe’s film Bad Influence.

Why did Rob Lowe say he liked sleeping without his wife?

Rob’s humorous revelation about his sleep situation came while he was traveling for his Stories I Only Tell My Friends tour. He admitted on the Ellen DeGeneres show, that despite loving his wife deeply, his sleep improved significantly while on the road.

“I sleep better on the road because I'm not with my wife, People, it's the truth. I love her enough to speak the truth. What it is, is she's obsessed with playing Family Feud 'til 5 and 6 in the morning on the iPad, and wakes me up, like, 'Honey, honey! Quick! Name five foods that are gross!' I'm like, I just want to go to bed!"

Lowe’s playful delivery and affectionate tone made it clear that his statement wasn’t a complaint but rather an amusing reality of married life.

More details on Rob Lowe and his wife explored

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff have been married since 1991, making them one of Hollywood’s longest-standing couples.

Over the years, the couple has been open about the challenges and joys of marriage, with Lowe frequently praising Berkoff’s impact on his life.

Berkoff, a former makeup artist-turned-interior designer and jewelry entrepreneur, has built a successful career outside of her husband’s Hollywood fame.

Together, they have raised two sons, Matthew and John Owen Lowe, both of whom have followed in their father’s footsteps by appearing in entertainment and media.

Despite the occasional lighthearted complaints about sleep habits, Lowe has credited his wife with helping him overcome personal struggles, including his battle with addiction early in his career.

On the work front, Rob was last seen in FOX's 9-1-1 Lone Star season 5. In the series, Rob portrayed the main character of Owen Strand. The show ran for five seasons, with the latest concluding on 3, 2025.

