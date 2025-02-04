Why was 9-1-1: Lone Star canceled? Explained

9-1-1: Lone Star, the action-packed spinoff of 9-1-1, came to an end with its series finale on February 3, 2025. The show, set in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas, made its debut on FOX in January 2020, quickly capturing viewers' attention with its mix of intense rescue missions and heartfelt moments.

While it amassed a loyal fanbase and was considered a strong entry in the 9-1-1 franchise, the series was ultimately canceled in September 2024 after its fifth season. 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled primarily due to its high production costs and logistical challenges stemming from the franchise's split between networks.

9-1-1: Lone Star: High production costs and financial constraints

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/FOX)

One of the primary reasons for the cancellation of 9-1-1: Lone Star was its high production costs. The show was known for its extensive use of visual effects, large-scale stunts, and a talented cast with high salary demands. Reports from Deadline indicate that each episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star cost between $9 million to $10 million.

In addition to the significant production expenses, the show’s lead cast, including Rob Lowe, earned premium salaries. While specific figures for Lowe’s salary were not disclosed, it was reported that his compensation was likely on par with other top-tier actors on similar series, who command approximately $450,000 per episode, as per Deadline.

According to Variety, these costs were a significant factor, alongside the fact that 9-1-1 itself had already moved from FOX to ABC, making it financially unfeasible for the spinoff to remain on a competing network. The 9-1-1 universe, spanning across two networks, created logistical challenges that ultimately contributed to the decision to cancel 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Departures and creative challenges

Beyond the financial aspects, 9-1-1: Lone Star faced internal changes as well, with key cast members exiting before the official cancellation announcement. Sierra McClain, who portrayed Grace Ryder, left the series before its final season.

Deadline reported that McClain’s departure was a result of unsuccessful contract renegotiations. The actress did not agree to the “take it or leave it” offer made by the producers, signaling an underlying shift in the series’ future (Deadline, 2024).

Rob Lowe himself had hinted at the possibility of the show’s conclusion before the official cancellation. Speaking to Variety in early 2024, Lowe suggested that the cast and crew were aware that season 5 would likely be the series' final season.

He explained:

“We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did. We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it. It feels like it’s probably the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they’re great”

The future of the 9-1-1 franchise

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/FOX)

While 9-1-1: Lone Star may be ending, the 9-1-1 franchise is far from over. Ryan Murphy, the creator behind both 9-1-1 and its spinoff, confirmed in October 2024 that a new 9-1-1 spinoff was in the works. This new show, expected to air on ABC, will explore a different city and continue the franchise's legacy of high-stakes emergency response drama.

Murphy revealed that the decision to cancel 9-1-1: Lone Star was largely due to financial reasons, explaining:

“Tim Minear and I are working on a new spinoff that we’re actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall. Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn’t work. It’s a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work”.

Deadline reported that ABC is considering Hawaii as the setting for the new spinoff, although Las Vegas was also discussed as a potential location. Hawaii, with its picturesque landscapes, would fit the aspirational tone of Murphy’s other shows, such as Doctor Odyssey.

Though 9-1-1: Lone Star has come to an end, its legacy within the 9-1-1 universe remains significant. Fans can still relive the thrilling rescues and emotional moments through streaming platforms like Hulu.

