Wild Cards season 2: Full cast list explored

The hit police procedural Wild Cards has returned for its highly anticipated Wild Cards season 2, thrilling viewers with its signature mix of crime-solving, drama, and humor. Created by Michael Konyves, the show originally aired on CBC in Canada before gaining traction in the U.S. via The CW.

The story revolves around an unlikely partnership between a no-nonsense detective and a charming con artist. Together, they tackle crimes using unconventional methods, making for a fresh take on the genre.

Wild Cards season 2 debuted in Canada on January 8, 2025, and will premiere in the U.S. on February 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET on The CW. This season delves further into Detective Cole Ellis’s troubled past while introducing new allies and adversaries.

With its gripping plotlines and talented cast, Wild Cards continues to solidify its place as a standout in the crime procedural lineup.

Giacomo Gianniotti and others star in Wild Cards season 2

1) Giacomo Gianniotti as Detective Cole Ellis

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Giacomo Gianniotti, best known for playing Dr. Andrew DeLuca in Grey’s Anatomy, portrays Cole Ellis, a detective with a tarnished reputation. Demoted after a misconduct scandal, Ellis is determined to solve his brother’s murder and rebuild his career.

2) Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Morgan, widely recognized for playing Toni Topaz in Riverdale, takes on the role of Max, a clever con artist with a knack for deception. Her street smarts and resourcefulness make her an invaluable asset to Ellis.

3) Jason Priestley as George Graham

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Jason Priestley, famous for his role as Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, Priestley portrays Max’s estranged father. His character is a former criminal whose past continues to affect Max’s choices.

4) Terry Chen as Chief Li

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Terry Chen, known for his roles in House of Cards and The Expanse, Chen plays the no-nonsense police chief overseeing Ellis’s investigations. He grapples with managing his team while maintaining authority.

5) Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

A veteran performer with credits in The X-Files and Planet of the Apes, Konoval plays a senior officer who keeps a close watch on department operations.

6) Dewshane Williams as Oliver

Williams, known for The Umbrella Academy and Defiance, portrays Max’s ex-husband. His past criminal ties add tension to his interactions with Max and Ellis.

New cast members in Wild Cards season 2

- Martin Sheen as Joseph Edwards

A well-known actor from The West Wing and Apocalypse Now, Sheen joins the cast as a seasoned investigator who becomes a mentor to Ellis.

- Ally Sheedy as Rose Pruett

Ally Sheedy famous for The Breakfast Club, Sheedy plays a powerful underworld figure with deep connections to Max’s past.

- Marie Avgeropoulos as Nadia Evans

Marie Avgeropoulos known for her role in The 100, Avgeropoulos plays a tech specialist assisting Ellis and Max in their investigations.

- Katie Findlay as Maddy

Katie Findlay previously seen in How to Get Away with Murder, Findlay portrays a young detective eager to prove herself in the force.

- Tony D'Angelo as Jaws

Tony D'Angelo an emerging talent in Hollywood, D’Angelo plays a street racer with ties to an underground crime syndicate.

What to expect from Wild Cards season 2

The new season dives deeper into the unresolved mystery of Ellis’s brother’s murder while exploring the evolving dynamic between Ellis and Max. Fresh characters will test and support the duo while navigating increasingly perilous cases.

The premiere episode delivers an adrenaline-pumping mission that involves Ellis and Max infiltrating an underground street-racing circuit. Packed with high-speed chases and dramatic confrontations, this storyline sets the tone for an action-filled season.

With its compelling characters and fast-paced narrative, Wild Cards season 2 promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether you’re a loyal fan or a newcomer, the show’s ensemble cast ensures every episode offers a perfect mix of suspense, emotion, and action.

Catch Wild Cards season 2 on February 5, 2025, on The CW and dive into the next chapter of Ellis and Max’s gripping journey.

